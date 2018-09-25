NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) With Triple Camera Setup, 6 Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) With Triple Camera Setup, 6-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

, 25 September 2018
Galaxy A7 (2018) is Samsung's first smartphone with three cameras at the back

Highlights

  • Samsung unveiled its latest smartphone at an event in New Delhi
  • The Galaxy A7 (2018) has been priced starting Rs. 23,990
  • It will be available via Flipkart and Samsung store online in India

Samsung has launched Galaxy A7 (2018), its latest mid-range smartphone in India. The new handset is a successor to the Galaxy A7 (2017) that had arrived in the country in March last year. The key highlight of the Galaxy A7 (2018) is the triple camera setup at the back, a first for the company. Last week, the South Korean manufacturer had first unveiled the smartphone in its home country. The other notable features of the Galaxy A7 (2018) include a 6-inch full-HD+ Display, 24-megapixel front-facing camera, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and Dolby Atmos audio technology. The smartphone was earlier teased on e-commerce site Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) price in India, launch offers

The price in India of Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) starts at Rs. 23,990 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, and Rs. 28,990 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Samsung online store, and the Samsung Opera House on Thursday, September 27 and Friday, September 28, before being made available via other offline channels. It will be available in Gold Millenial, Premium Black and Striking Blue colour variants.

As for launch offers, Samsung is offering Rs. 2,000 cashback on HDFC Bank credit and debit card purchases.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs Android 8.0 Oreo along with Samsung Experience UX on top. It sports a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It features Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 7885 processor clocked at 2GHz. It comes with 4GB and 6GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the triple rear camera setup of the Galaxy A7 (2018) bears a 24-megapixel autofocus sensor with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with fixed focus and f/2.2 aperture. Additionally, the smartphone comes with a 24-megapixel fixed-focus camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 aperture and an LED flash. The selfie camera is equipped with features such as Selfie Focus and Pro Lighting Mode.

The Galaxy A7 (2018) comes with 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage models, both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options in the Galaxy A7 (2018) include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, ANT+, NFC with Samsung Pay support, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The sensors on board the handset are accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, RGB light sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy A7 (2018) is fuelled by a 3,300mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone measures 159.8x76.8x7.5mm. The company is also touting Dolby Atmos audio and AR Emoji features.

Further reading: Samsung
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

