Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), the smartphone that was unveiled last week, is now heading to India. The new model is set to launch in the country on September 25, and ahead of the formal debut, it has been teased on Flipkart. Coming as the successor to the Galaxy A7 (2017) that was launched in India in March last year, the Galaxy A7 (2018) features a full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display and a triple camera setup at the back. The Galaxy A7 (2018) also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and is powered by Dolby Atmos audio technology. Further, it sports a 24-megapixel selfie camera that supports features such as Selfie Focus and Pro Lighting Mode.

Flipkart has set up a microsite revealing the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) alongside highlighting its key features. The microsite shows the thin-bezel display of the upcoming smartphone as well as its enhanced camera capabilities. The page also suggests the presence of AR Emoji. Moreover, the official Twitter account of Samsung Mobile India has confirmed the launch of the Galaxy A7 (2018) through multiple tweets that carry videos specifying the availability of Samsung's Super Pixel technology, triple rear camera setup, Dolby Atmos audio, and Super AMOLED Infinity Display. Samsung is likely to announce the phone at the event it is holding in New Delhi at 12pm tomorrow.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) price

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) price in India and availability details are yet to be announced. However, the smartphone will reportedly come with a starting price of EUR 350 (roughly Rs. 30,000) in global markets. It is expected to reach some other Asian markets in addition to India as well as select European markets in the coming future.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) specifications

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) runs Android 8.0 Oreo along with Samsung Experience UX on top and features a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220) Super AMOLED Infinity Display along with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core SoC clocked at 2GHz, paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM options.

The triple rear camera setup of the Galaxy A7 (2018) includes a 24-megapixel autofocus sensor with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with fixed focus and f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, there is a single, 24-megapixel fixed-focus camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 aperture and an LED flash.

The Galaxy A7 (2018) has 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, ANT+, NFC (subject to region) with Samsung Pay support, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, RGB light sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3,300mAh battery and measures 159.8x76.8x7.5mm.

