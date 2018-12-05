NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Gets Super Slow Motion Video Recording, Galaxy A6+ Adds AR Emoji via Software Update

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Gets Super Slow Motion Video Recording, Galaxy A6+ Adds AR Emoji via Software Update

, 05 December 2018
Highlights

  • Galaxy A7 gets Super Slow-Motion video recording
  • Galaxy A6+ gets AR Emoji via the update
  • Updates also bring November security patch

Samsung is rolling out updates to its Galaxy A7 (2018) and Galaxy A6+ smartphones, bringing new features for its users. These updates include the November security patch that Samsung is currently rolling out to its smartphones. The Galaxy A7 (2018) is Samsung's first triple-camera smartphone and was recently launched in India. In its first software update since launch, the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) gets Super Slow Motion video recording. With this feature, Galaxy A7 (2018) users will be able to record Super Slow-motion videos.

The Galaxy A7 (2018) (Review) has a versatile camera setup and this new camera feature is a welcome addition. The firmware version A750FNXXU1ARK2 is 275MB in size and only brings this camera feature apart from the November security patch. If you are excited to try out the Super Slow-motion feature, you can find this feature among other camera modes in the app. Do keep in mind this is a fairly basic compared to the Super Slow-motion mode on the high-end Galaxy S9 (Review) and Galaxy Note 9 (Review) devices. It is also limited to 720p which is similar to what you get on the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) (Review). This firmware has only been rolled out to a few markets which include Greece, Ireland, Hungary, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Netherlands and Austria.

Samsung Galaxy A6+ (Review) which has been in the news recently for a price cut also gets a new feature in its latest software update. AR Emoji, which was first introduced on the Samsung Galaxy S9 & Galaxy S9+ (Review) devices now makes its way to the Galaxy A6+. After the update, you can find the AR Emoji feature in the camera app of your Galaxy A6+. Since the Galaxy A6+ is a mid-range phone, the AR Emoji may not work with the same fluidity as it does on high-end Galaxy phones. However, it is a cool feature to use and is now available on an affordable Samsung smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy A6+ update also bring the November security update to the smartphone.

Comments

