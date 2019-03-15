Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) is reportedly receiving its stable Android 9.0 Pie update in Russia. The new update is said to bring One UI on top Android Pie and come along with the February 2019 security patch. The Galaxy A7 (2018) was launched with Android 8.0 Oreo along with Samsung Experience UX on top last year, though it received a beta update based on Android Pie-powered One UI last month. Recently, Samsung was found to have released the Android Pie update for the Galaxy A9 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018). The South Korean company also brought a One UI beta update with Android Pie specifically for the Galaxy A6 (2018).

As per a report by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) has now started receiving the stable Android Pie update in Russia. The new update brings the February 2019 Android security patch and comes with One UI that was first announced for the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and Galaxy Note 9 last year.

The latest update carries software version A750FNPUU1BSC4 in the Russian region. The arrival of the new update on the Galaxy A7 (2018) can be checked manually by going to Settings > Software update > Download updates manually.

As we mentioned, Samsung brought a One UI beta update along with Android Pie for the Galaxy A7 (2018) last month. The handset, however, debuted in September last year with Android 8.1 Oreo that was running on top Samsung Experience UX.

Samsung brought stable Android Pie updates for the Galaxy A9 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018) earlier this month. Also, the Galaxy A6 early this month received the One UI beta update with Android Pie.