Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Gets Android Pie-Based One UI Beta: Report

, 21 February 2019
Highlights

  • Samsung is rolling out One UI beta for Galaxy A7 (2018)
  • The beta update is 1.3GB in size
  • The Galaxy A7 (2018) recently got a price cut

Samsung recently updated its Experience UI to One UI when it updated its flagship smartphones to Android Pie. The first smartphone to get the One UI along with Android Pie was the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Samsung soon updated the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+, to One UI along with Android Pie. Recently we have also seen the South Korean smartphone giant updating its 2-year old flagship product, the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ to Android Pie. Now after updating all of its flagship products, the company is now looking at its mid-range series.

The Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) seems to be the next product on the list as the company has started the beta programme for it according to reports. Samsung is rolling out the One UI based on Android Pie to users who have enrolled themselves in the beta programme.

This new update will not only update the smartphone to Android Pie but will also bring a completely different UI that should feel refreshing on the older smartphones. The beta build that is currently rolling out to the Galaxy A7 2018 is 1.3GB in size and the February security patch is also bundled with it.

samsung galaxy a7 one ui beta update sammobile Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)

Photo Credit: Sammobile

 

One UI focuses mainly on reachability that interactive elements in the UI have been moved down to the lower half of the screen to make them easy to reach. It also has night mode which cuts out the blue light from the display to make it comfortable on the eyes when using it at night.

The Galaxy A7 (2018) was the first Samsung smartphone with a triple camera setup in the country and was launched at Rs. 23,990. We had recently seen a price cut which slashed the price down to Rs. 18,990. An earlier report also hinted that Samsung is working on an Android Pie update for the Galaxy A7 (2018) which has now reached the beta state. If you have a Galaxy A7 (2018)

If you want to try the beta out, you can go the the Samsung Members app and go to Notices. If you see a banner for Android Pie beta, tap on it to register. You can then try downloading it by going to the Software Update menu.

With Galaxy Fold, has Samsung kicked off a revolution in smartphone tech? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A7 2018, OneUI, Android Pie
Aditya Shenoy Reviews gadgets during the week, enjoys long drives on the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long. More
