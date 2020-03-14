Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Android 10 Rollout Begins in India, Users Report

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Android 10 update has the firmware version A750FXXU4CTBC, and the update size is listed to be at 1336.49MB.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 March 2020 18:58 IST
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) update brings new system-wide Dark Mode

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) gets March 2020 security patch as well
  • The update brings refined interactions, an improved one-handed mode
  • Users in India should check for the update manually in Settings

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) is now receiving the Android 10 update in India. Users are taking to the Samsung community forums site to share screenshots of having receiving the update. The new Android 10 based One UI 2.0 update brings along Dark Mode, new UI improvements, new emojis, improved gesture navigations, new wallpapers, and so much more. The update also brings along the latest March 2020 Android security patch for Indian users. Samsung Galaxy A80 and Samsung Galaxy A6 (2018) users in France have also reportedly started receiving the Android 10 update.

A Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) user has posted screenshots of receiving the Android 10 update on the community forums site. The screenshot reveals the firmware version to be A750FXXU4CTBC, and the update size is listed to be at 1336.49MB. The security patch has been updated to March 2020, and the changelog states system-wide Dark Mode, clearer app icons, and system colours, improved layout for titles and buttons, and new full screen navigation gestures. The update also brings refined interactions, an improved one-handed mode, and automatic colour adjustment of text based on wallpapers.

It is recommended to install the update under a strong Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charge. If you haven't already received a notification, check for the update manually by going to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. As mentioned, Samsung Galaxy A80 and Samsung Galaxy A6 (2018) Android 10 update rollout has also reportedly begun in France, and users in other regions should get it in a few weeks.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Vivid display
  • Versatile cameras
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
  • Software bloat
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) review
Display 6.00-inch
Processor 2.2GHz octa-core
Front Camera 24-megapixel
Rear Camera 24-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 8.0
Resolution 1080x2220 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A7 2018, Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 Update, Android 10, One UI, Samsung
