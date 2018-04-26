Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) Now Receiving Android 8.0 Oreo Update: Report

 
, 26 April 2018
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) Now Receiving Android 8.0 Oreo Update: Report

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) has now been receiving Android 8.0 Oreo
  • The update is reportedly rolling out in Vietnam at the initial stage
  • It brings Samsung Experience 9.0 and April Android security patch

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) has now been updated to Android Oreo. The smartphone, which was launched last year with Android 6.0 Marshmallow, is reportedly receiving Android 8.0 Oreo along with Samsung Experience 9.0. The rollout timing is notably ahead of what Samsung's schedule indicated. It comes a long time after the smartphone received an update to Android Nougat. Last week, Samsung released a similar Android Oreo update for the Galaxy A5 (2017) that starting rolling out first in Russia and Romania.

The Android 8.0 Oreo update for the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) is initially rolling out in Vietnam, reports SamMobile. It is 1.3GB in size and brings Samsung Experience 9.0 that enhances the proprietary user interface and includes an improved keyboard. The keyboard is expected to offer new emoji characters, GIFs, and stickers. The update also comes bundled with the April Android security patch that addresses system-level vulnerabilities, ranging from high to critical, through two different patch levels. Additionally, there is Knox 3.1 along with Knox API level 25 and TIMA 3.3.0. The build number of the new software package comes as A720FXXU3CRD3.

Although the Android Oreo update for the Galaxy A7 (2017) is presently said to be available only in the Vietnamese market, it should reach the other regions shortly. You can check its availability on your device by going to Settings > Software updates.

Users are recommended to back up their data before beginning the update process. Also, the update requires the latest version of some preloaded apps, including Samsung Pay, Samsung Internet, Samsung Notes, and Email that all can be installed individually.

Comments

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP68 rated
  • Very good build
  • Samsung Pay support
  • Functional UI
  • Bad
  • Heavy and bulky
  • Autofocus is slow, struggles in macros
  • Questionable value for money
Vivo V9
