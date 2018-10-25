Samsung Galaxy A6s and Galaxy A9s are the latest smartphones to make their way into the Chinese market. These phone have been silently launched in the country and are powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC. Notably, the Galaxy A9s appears to be the Chinese variant of the newly launched Galaxy A9, with a similar quadruple camera setup at the back. Both phones come with 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of inbuilt storage, and Samsung's Super AMOLED Infinity Display design. Let's check out the Samsung Galaxy A6s, Galaxy A9s price and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A6s, Galaxy A9s price, availability

Samsung Galaxy A6s price has been set at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 19,000) for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant and CNY 2,199 (around Rs. 23,200) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A9s gets a price tag of CNY 3,499 (about Rs. 36,900) for the sole 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model. The Galaxy A6s and Galaxy A9s are up for pre-order on JD.com in China. The China launch was first reported by Chinese blog ITHome by ITHome.

Samsung Galaxy A6s specifications

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy A6s sports a 6-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ Infinity Display. The handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card. It has two 12-megapixel camera sensors at the back, both with f/1.8 apertures, as per ITHome, though the JD.com listing notes it has one 12-megapixel camera and one 5-megapixel camera.

The Galaxy A6s also gets a 24-megapixel front camera, though JD.com's listing shows a 12-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Dimensions of the Samsung Galaxy A6s are 156.14x76.4x8.39mm.

Samsung Galaxy A9s specifications

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy A9s sports a larger 6.3-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display, and is equipped with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. It is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. There is also support for external storage expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB). In the camera department, the Galaxy A9s sports a quadruple camera setup much like the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018). The rear camera setup sports a 24-megapixel sensor (f/1.7 aperture), an 8-megapixel super wide angle sensor (f/2.4 aperture), a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor (f/2.4 aperture), and a 5-megapixel sensor (f/2.2 aperture).

The selfie camera gets a 24-megapixel camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and support for face unlock. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Dimensions are 162.5x77x7.8mm and weight is 183 grams. As we mentioned, specifications are identical to the Galaxy A9 (2018) - including the 3,800mAh battery with fast charging.