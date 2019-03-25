Technology News
25 March 2019
Photo Credit: TENAA

Samsung Galaxy A70 appears to have an in-display fingerprint sensor

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A60 seems to have an Infinity-O Display
  • Samsung Galaxy A70 is found to have a gradient back
  • Samsung Galaxy A90 will reportedly feature a 6.73-inch display

Samsung Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A70 have debuted on TENAA with their images and basic specifications. Both upcoming Galaxy A Series models appear to have a triple rear camera setup. Also, the Galaxy A60 is likely to come with an Infinity-O Display panel, while the Galaxy A70 could feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The TENAA listings of the new smartphones also reveal their battery capacity and display sizes. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A70 phones on April 10, alongside the Galaxy A90 and Galaxy A40. Separately, a new revelation highlights the screen size of the Samsung Galaxy A90.

As per the images surfaced on the TENAA website, the Samsung Galaxy A60 appears to have an Infinity-O Display panel and a triple rear camera setup. The phone shown on the TENAA website also has a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Coming to the specifications, a TENAA listing shows that the Galaxy A60, which comes with the model number SM-A6060, will pack a 3,410mAh battery. The phone is also listed with a 6.3-inch display and has dimensions 155.2×73.9×7.9mm.

samsung galaxy a60 tenaa Samsung Galaxy A60

Samsung Galaxy A60
Photo Credit: TENAA

The Samsung Galaxy A70, on the other hand, is found to have an Infinity-V or Infinity-U Display. There is also the absence of a fingerprint sensor that points to an in-display fingerprint sensor. Furthermore, a gradient finish is available at the back panel.

In terms of the specifications, a TENAA listing specifying the Galaxy A70 with model number SM-A7050 reveals that there is a 6.7-inch display onboard. The handset also appears to have a 4,400mAh battery and measures 164.2×76.7×7.9mm.

One thing that's apparently common on both Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A70 is the presence of a triple rear camera setup. However, we are yet to know the camera specifications of both new models.

In other news, popular tipster OnLeaks has claimed that the Samsung Galaxy A90 will come with a 6.73-inch display -- sporting 1.2mm top and side bezels and a 3.6mm chin. The phone is also expected to have 25W fast charging support.

Recently, a Samsung website had revealed that the Galaxy A90 will come with a notchless display.

Samsung is hosting press events in Bangkok, Milan, and Sao Paulo on April 10 where the company is expected to unveil the Galaxy A90 and a new affordable model rumoured as the Galaxy A40. The same press events are also likely to be the place where the South Korean giant will announce the Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A70 phones.

Comments

