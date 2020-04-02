Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A6+ Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With One UI 2.0: Report

Samsung Galaxy A6+ Android 10 update was reportedly being tested by Samsung in January.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 April 2020 18:56 IST
Samsung Galaxy A6+ Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With One UI 2.0: Report

Android 10 update for Galaxy A6+ will bring March 2020 security patch

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A6+ starts receiving Android 10 update
  • It has been updated to One UI 2.0
  • Galaxy A6+ gets the March 2020 security patch with the update

Samsung Galaxy A6+ is reportedly receiving its Android 10 update, and Poland is said to be the first country to receive the update that can be expected to reach other markets in the coming days. The Android 10 update comes with firmware version A605FNXXU5CTC8 and brings One UI 2.0 for Galaxy A6+ users. The phone was launched back in 2018 and has finally started receiving the latest stable version of Android. This comes as great news for Samsung Galaxy A6+ users, even the ones who have not received the update yet.

If you own a Samsung Galaxy A6+ and have been waiting for Android 10, make sure to go to the Settings and tap on Software update. Since the A605FNXXU5CTC8 update is rolling out as an Over-the-Air (OTA) update, this is where you will see it. If you don't see it, check back again in a couple days but rest assured it will arrive for your phone in the coming days. Galaxy A6+ users in Poland have started receiving the update, as reported by SamMobile.

Along with Android 10, users will get the latest security patch that is March 2020. The Galaxy A6+ be upgraded to One UI 2.0 which brings several changes and improvements over the previous version.

Back in January, GalaxyClub reported that Samsung is working on an Android 10 update for Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+, and the Galaxy A7 (2018). It also stated that Galaxy A6+ will get the update in June while Sammobile claimed that the update will reach Galaxy A6+ users sometime between April and June.

Most recently, Samsung released the Android 10 update for Galaxy A9 and the Galaxy M30s, both of which were updated to OneUI 2.0.

We have reached out to Samsung for more clarity on the roll out of the update to other markets and will update this space once the company responds.

Samsung Galaxy A6+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • High-quality Super AMOLED display
  • Great build quality
  • Bad
  • Sub-par performance
  • Unwieldy and heavy
  • Flaky face recognition and slow fingerprint sensor
  • Cameras struggle in low light
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A6+ review
Display 6.00-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Front Camera 24-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3500mAh
OS Android 8.0
Resolution 1080x2220 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus, OneUI 2
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
Comment
 
 

