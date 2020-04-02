Samsung Galaxy A6+ is reportedly receiving its Android 10 update, and Poland is said to be the first country to receive the update that can be expected to reach other markets in the coming days. The Android 10 update comes with firmware version A605FNXXU5CTC8 and brings One UI 2.0 for Galaxy A6+ users. The phone was launched back in 2018 and has finally started receiving the latest stable version of Android. This comes as great news for Samsung Galaxy A6+ users, even the ones who have not received the update yet.

If you own a Samsung Galaxy A6+ and have been waiting for Android 10, make sure to go to the Settings and tap on Software update. Since the A605FNXXU5CTC8 update is rolling out as an Over-the-Air (OTA) update, this is where you will see it. If you don't see it, check back again in a couple days but rest assured it will arrive for your phone in the coming days. Galaxy A6+ users in Poland have started receiving the update, as reported by SamMobile.

Along with Android 10, users will get the latest security patch that is March 2020. The Galaxy A6+ be upgraded to One UI 2.0 which brings several changes and improvements over the previous version.

Back in January, GalaxyClub reported that Samsung is working on an Android 10 update for Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+, and the Galaxy A7 (2018). It also stated that Galaxy A6+ will get the update in June while Sammobile claimed that the update will reach Galaxy A6+ users sometime between April and June.

Most recently, Samsung released the Android 10 update for Galaxy A9 and the Galaxy M30s, both of which were updated to OneUI 2.0.

We have reached out to Samsung for more clarity on the roll out of the update to other markets and will update this space once the company responds.