Samsung Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ are said to be nearing their imminent launch, with information coming right from the horse's mouth. The Galaxy A6+, with model number SM-A605FN/DS, has been spotted on Samsung Poland's official website indicating that the two smartphones in Samsung's mid-range premium range could make an appearance in the coming days. Recently, an FCC listing had partially outed specifications of both handsets.

In a support page on Samsung Poland's website, the South Korean giant is said to have "accidentally" uploaded the details of an unannounced smartphone; a webpage that is currently live at press time. According to Dutch website GalaxyClub, this listing is for the dual-SIM variant of the upcoming Galaxy A6+. Apart from that, no other specifications of the handset have been mentioned in the listing.

Galaxy A6+ Dual-SIM variant spotted on Samsung Poland

However, late last month, FCC filings of the two smartphones were spotted by GSMArena with IDs A3LSMA600FN and A3LSMA605FN for the Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ respectively. According to the listings, the Galaxy A6 is suggested to sport an Exynos 7870 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. Additionally, the phone is said to run Samsung Experience 9.0 on top of Android Oreo.

Further, the more premium Galaxy A6+ might feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The presence of onscreen navigation controls on the screenshots suggest the absence of a physical home button on the Galaxy A6 range. We could also see an Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio on the smartphones. There is no update on pricing and availability of both variants; even launch timelines are unclear at the moment, however we could expect the announcement to happen soon.