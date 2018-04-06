Samsung Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ were recently spotted on the company's official support website. While not many details about the two mid-range smartphones were revealed earlier, the latest leak has outed information on major internal components of the handsets. According to the leak, the Galaxy A6 is expected to borrow the 5.6-inch full-HD+ display from the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), while the Galaxy A6+ might sport the 6.0-inch display seen on the Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018).

Both variants are suggested to get Infinity Displays with a resolution of 1080x2220 pixels in a 18.5:9, and a pixel density of 441ppi. Apart from that, the Galaxy A6 will reportedly be powered by an octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage. On the other hand, the Galaxy A6+ might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. This leak, however, should be taken with a pinch of salt as it does not come from an official source.

These specifications were earlier leaked when the Samsung Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ were spotted on US FCC listings. However, the listing reveals that the Galaxy A6+ might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, which is unlike the latest leak. The listings also reveal that the two phones will run Samsung Experience 9.0 on top of Android Oreo out-of-the-box. Additionally, the presence of onscreen buttons in the screenshot suggest that the variants might skip a physical home button.

As mentioned earlier, launch timelines, pricing details, and availability are all currently unknown but Samsung will possibly send out official communication closer to launch.