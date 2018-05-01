Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ With Infinity Displays Go Official; Pricing Leaked

 
, 01 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ With Infinity Displays Go Official; Pricing Leaked

Highlights

  • The listing reveals specifications of both variants
  • Both will sport Super AMOLED Infinity Displays
  • Pricing details suggest mid-range positioning

Samsung Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ are finally official, though they have yet to be officially launched. Having gone down the TENAA certification route in China, the two variants have now been spotted on Samsung's Indonesian website - with most specifications outed in the listing. Additionally, pricing of both the smartphones has been leaked; the leak also reveals certain other specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ specifications

In a sighting made on Samsung Indonesia's official website, a landing page has been created for the Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ suggesting an imminent launch in the next few weeks. First off, both variants will sport Super AMOLED Infinity Displays borrowed from Samsung's Galaxy S, Galaxy Note, and Galaxy A8 series. The Galaxy A6 will get a 5.6-inch HD+ (720x1480 pixels) panel, while the Galaxy A6+ will sport a larger 6.0-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) display - both with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

In terms of internals, the Galaxy A6 will get an octa-core 1.6GHz SoC, and the Galaxy A6+ will get an octa-core 1.8GHz one. Inbuilt storage is capped at 32GB on both variants, and RAM is 3GB on the Galaxy A6 and 4GB on the Galaxy A6+. Both get Bixby support.

As for camera specifications, the Galaxy A6 will get a single 16-megapixel autofocus rear sensor with f/1.7 aperture. The Galaxy A6+ will get a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor with f/1.9 aperture. Both phones sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. A 3000mAh battery will power the Galaxy A6's internals, while the Galaxy A6+ will get a larger 3500mAh unit. For selfies and video calling, the Galaxy A6 gets a 16-megapixel front camera and the Galaxy A6+ get a 24-megapixel front sensor, both with an aperture of f/1.9. Live Focus, with Bokeh effect functionality, will be exclusive to the Galaxy A6+. Dimensions of the Galaxy A6+ are 160.1x75.7x7.9mm and that of the Galaxy A6 are 149.9x70.9x7.7mm.

In a separate set of leaks, pricing details of the two handsets have been revealed. As per a reply to GSMArena's tweet, the Galaxy A6 will be priced anywhere between EUR 300-EUR 340 (roughly Rs. 24,100 - 27,300) and the Galaxy A6+ will bear a price tag in the vicinity of EUR 360-EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 28,900 - 32,100). This leak also reveals that the Galaxy A6 might sport an in-house Exynos 7870 SoC, while the Galaxy A6+ is said to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy A6

Samsung Galaxy A6

Display5.60-inch
Processor1.6GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution720x1480 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid
Storage32GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Samsung Galaxy A6+

Samsung Galaxy A6+

Display6.00-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera24-megapixel
Resolution1080x2220 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid
Storage32GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A6, Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus, Samsung Galaxy A6 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus specifications, Samsung Galaxy A6 price, Samsung, Mobiles, Android, Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus price
Disney to Create Live Sports, Entertainment Shows for Twitter
Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ With Infinity Displays Go Official; Pricing Leaked
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Nokia 6
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6 Price in India Leaked, Expected to Start at Rs. 36,999
  2. Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB RAM Variant Gets a Price Hike in India
  3. Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco Go on Sale in India
  4. WhatsApp Founder Jan Koum Said to Leave After Broad Clashes With Facebook
  5. WhatsApp CEO Jan Koum to Leave Facebook Amid Privacy Flap
  6. Microsoft Office 2019 Preview Released for Windows 10
  7. Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ Go Official With Infinity Displays
  8. Vodafone Rs. 511, Rs. 569 Packs Offer Up to 3GB Daily Data for 84 Days
  9. Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 43-Inch Youth Edition Model Launched
  10. Honor 7X Android 8.0 Oreo Update to Start Rolling Out Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.