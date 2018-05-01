Samsung Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ are finally official, though they have yet to be officially launched. Having gone down the TENAA certification route in China, the two variants have now been spotted on Samsung's Indonesian website - with most specifications outed in the listing. Additionally, pricing of both the smartphones has been leaked; the leak also reveals certain other specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ specifications

In a sighting made on Samsung Indonesia's official website, a landing page has been created for the Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ suggesting an imminent launch in the next few weeks. First off, both variants will sport Super AMOLED Infinity Displays borrowed from Samsung's Galaxy S, Galaxy Note, and Galaxy A8 series. The Galaxy A6 will get a 5.6-inch HD+ (720x1480 pixels) panel, while the Galaxy A6+ will sport a larger 6.0-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) display - both with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

In terms of internals, the Galaxy A6 will get an octa-core 1.6GHz SoC, and the Galaxy A6+ will get an octa-core 1.8GHz one. Inbuilt storage is capped at 32GB on both variants, and RAM is 3GB on the Galaxy A6 and 4GB on the Galaxy A6+. Both get Bixby support.

As for camera specifications, the Galaxy A6 will get a single 16-megapixel autofocus rear sensor with f/1.7 aperture. The Galaxy A6+ will get a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor with f/1.9 aperture. Both phones sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. A 3000mAh battery will power the Galaxy A6's internals, while the Galaxy A6+ will get a larger 3500mAh unit. For selfies and video calling, the Galaxy A6 gets a 16-megapixel front camera and the Galaxy A6+ get a 24-megapixel front sensor, both with an aperture of f/1.9. Live Focus, with Bokeh effect functionality, will be exclusive to the Galaxy A6+. Dimensions of the Galaxy A6+ are 160.1x75.7x7.9mm and that of the Galaxy A6 are 149.9x70.9x7.7mm.

In a separate set of leaks, pricing details of the two handsets have been revealed. As per a reply to GSMArena's tweet, the Galaxy A6 will be priced anywhere between EUR 300-EUR 340 (roughly Rs. 24,100 - 27,300) and the Galaxy A6+ will bear a price tag in the vicinity of EUR 360-EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 28,900 - 32,100). This leak also reveals that the Galaxy A6 might sport an in-house Exynos 7870 SoC, while the Galaxy A6+ is said to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC.