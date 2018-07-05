NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy A6+ Price Cut in India

 
, 05 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A6+ Price Cut in India

Highlights

  • The phone has received a Rs. 2,000 price cut
  • It is now priced at Rs. 23,990
  • The new price has been seen on Paytm Mall and Amazon.in

Samsung's latest mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A6+, has received a price cut in India. With a price deduction of Rs. 2,000, the Samsung Galaxy A6+ is now available at a new best buy price of Rs. 23,990, Samsung confirmed to Gadgets 360. While the new pricing is already live on Amazon.in and Paytm Mall, the listings on Samsung's online store are also expected to reflect the Rs. 23,990 price tag soon. Additionally, Paytm Mall is also offering Rs. 3,000 cashback over and above the new pricing.

Notably, while the Blue and Gold variants of the phone are listed at the new price, the Black variant of the Samsung Galaxy A6+ is currently priced at Rs. 25,990 on Paytm Mall. We can expect this listing to be updated soon considering the price cut is official. The Galaxy A6+ was launched in May this year, alongside the Galaxy A6, Galaxy J6, and Galaxy J8. All of these smartphone sport a Super AMOLED panel with Samsung's proprietary Infinity Display design.

Samsung Galaxy A6+ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo with Samsung Experience on top. It sports a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A6+ bears a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.9 aperture. On the front, the smartphone features a 24-megapixel camera sensor with f/1.9 aperture. Both the rear and front camera modules come with LED units. The phone packs in a 3500mAh battery under the hood.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy A6+

Samsung Galaxy A6+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • High-quality Super AMOLED display
  • Great build quality
  • Bad
  • Sub-par performance
  • Unwieldy and heavy
  • Flaky face recognition and slow fingerprint sensor
  • Cameras struggle in low light
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A6+ review
Display6.00-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera24-megapixel
Resolution1080x2220 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Further reading: Samsung
Xiaomi Mi Max 3's Massive Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Spotted in Leaked Images
Railways to Accept Digital Aadhaar, Driving Licence From DigiLocker as ID Proof
Samsung Galaxy A6+ Price Cut in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. Jio GigaFiber With Up to 1Gbps Speed Coming to 1,100 Cities: Highlights
  2. Jio GigaFiber Announced for 1,100 Cities, Registrations Begin August 15
  3. Xiaomi Mi A2 Live Image Leak Tips Snapdragon 660 SoC, Android 8.1 Oreo OS
  4. Vodafone Offers Discount on Amazon Prime Membership for Prepaid Users
  5. Google Reveals Its List of Top Android Apps, Games in Q3 2018
  6. Sony Accidentally Uploaded the Full Movie on YouTube Instead of a Trailer
  7. Jio Phone 2 vs Jio Phone
  8. Asus ZenFone 5Z vs OnePlus 6 vs Honor 10
  9. BSNL Offers Rs. 491 Broadband Plan With 20GB per Day to Take on Airtel
  10. Jio Phone 2 With QWERTY Keypad Launched in India at Rs. 2,999
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.