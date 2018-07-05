Samsung's latest mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A6+, has received a price cut in India. With a price deduction of Rs. 2,000, the Samsung Galaxy A6+ is now available at a new best buy price of Rs. 23,990, Samsung confirmed to Gadgets 360. While the new pricing is already live on Amazon.in and Paytm Mall, the listings on Samsung's online store are also expected to reflect the Rs. 23,990 price tag soon. Additionally, Paytm Mall is also offering Rs. 3,000 cashback over and above the new pricing.

Notably, while the Blue and Gold variants of the phone are listed at the new price, the Black variant of the Samsung Galaxy A6+ is currently priced at Rs. 25,990 on Paytm Mall. We can expect this listing to be updated soon considering the price cut is official. The Galaxy A6+ was launched in May this year, alongside the Galaxy A6, Galaxy J6, and Galaxy J8. All of these smartphone sport a Super AMOLED panel with Samsung's proprietary Infinity Display design.

Samsung Galaxy A6+ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo with Samsung Experience on top. It sports a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A6+ bears a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.9 aperture. On the front, the smartphone features a 24-megapixel camera sensor with f/1.9 aperture. Both the rear and front camera modules come with LED units. The phone packs in a 3500mAh battery under the hood.