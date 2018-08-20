NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy A6+ Price Cut in India Again

, 20 August 2018
Samsung Galaxy A6+ Price Cut in India Again

Samsung Galaxy A6+ is now available in India priced at Rs. 21,990

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A6+ seen to get a Rs. 2,000 price cut
  • It is now available at Rs. 21,990
  • The new price is seen on Samsung Shop, Amazon, and Paytm Mall

Samsung Galaxy A6+, the South Korean company's affordable mid-range smartphone, has received a price cut in India. The Galaxy A6+ was launched by Samsung in May this year, alongside the Galaxy A6, Galaxy J6, and Galaxy J8. While the price of Galaxy A6 was slashed in June itself, the Galaxy A6+ had received a Rs. 2,000 price cut last month. However, with yet another cut, the new price in India of the Galaxy A6+ has dropped to Rs. 21,990. Notably, all the colour variants of the handsets are now listed with the new price.

The new pricing of the Samsung Galaxy A6+ is now live on Samsung's online store, Amazon India site, and Paytm Mall. As mentioned, the listings of the Black, Blue, and Gold colour models of the handset are now reflecting the new price tag of Rs. 21,990. To recall, the Galaxy A6+ was priced at Rs. 25,990 at launch. After the price cut in July, the cost of the handset had dropped to Rs. 23,990.

Samsung Galaxy A6+ specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A6+ is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs Android 8.0 Oreo with Samsung Experience on top. The smartphone features a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A6+ bears a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.9 aperture. On the front, the smartphone features a 24-megapixel camera sensor with f/1.9 aperture. Both the rear and front camera modules come with LED units. The phone packs in a 3500mAh battery under the hood.

Samsung Galaxy A6+

Samsung Galaxy A6+

Samsung
Facebook Should Be Treated as Content Creator, Say Attorneys in Ad Policy Case
Samsung Galaxy A6+ Price Cut in India Again
