Samsung on Monday launched the Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ smartphones featuring its flagship Infinity Display design in India, alongside the Galaxy J6 and Galaxy J8 models. Similar to the latest Galaxy J series models, the new Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ offerings run Android Oreo out of the box and sport Super AMOLED display panels. The latest Galaxy A series models sport a metal unibody design and are available in three colour options, including Blue, Black, and Gold. Additionally, the Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ have Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered camera features.

Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ prices in India

Samsung Galaxy A6 price in India has been set at Rs. 21,990 for the 32GB onboard storage variant, while its 64GB onboard storage variant comes with a price tag of Rs. 22,990. The Galaxy A6+, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 25,990. The duo will get Rs. 3,000 cashback via Paytm Mall and on purchases made using ICICI credit cards. Both handsets will go on sale in the country starting May 22 and will be available only via Paytm Mall, Samsung India E-Store, and Amazon India online and via Samsung retail stores offline.

Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A6 runs Android 8.0 Oreo with Samsung Experience on top and features a 5.6-inch HD+ (720x1480 pixels) Super AMOLED panel with Samsung's Infinity Display design and 18.5:9 an aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a 1.6GHz octa-core Exynos 7 series SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM. The smartphone has a 16-megapixel rear camera sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, while the front side has a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. Both cameras come with an LED flash. Also, there is a new default camera app that has features such as Live Bokeh and Background Blur Shape.

Samsung Galaxy A6

Samsung has provided 32GB and 64GB onboard storage options on the Galaxy A6 that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the connectivity front and sports a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 3000mAh battery. The phones come with AI camera in the Samsung Mall, and Samsung Pay Mini for mobile payments.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A6+ runs Samsung Experience on top of Android 8.0 Oreo and has a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) Super AMOLED panel based on the company's Infinity Display design and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. For capturing images and recording videos, the Galaxy A6+ has a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor sporting an f/1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/1.9 aperture. The handset also has a 24-megapixel camera sensor on the front with an f/1.9 aperture. The rear and front camera setups come with LED flash modules. Also, there is the new camera app with Live Bokeh and Background Blur Shape features.

The Galaxy A6+ has 64GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). In terms of connectivity, there is 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Lastly, it packs a 3500mAh battery.

Samsung has preloaded a variable selfie flash functionality that helps users adjust the exposure of the light while capturing selfies on the Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+. The handsets also have a 'Chat over Video' feature that allows users to chat on WhatsApp or using the default messaging app whilst simultaneously watching videos. The feature overlays a translucent chat window and a translucent keyboard over the active video to deliver the distinct experience. The handsets also come with a few memory management features like move to memory card, delete duplicate images, zip unused apps and delete saved APK files.