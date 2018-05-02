Samsung Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ are finally official, though their prices are yet to be announced by the company. The South Korean titan has listed the two new Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ smartphones on its official global website, listing down the specifications. The duo's design and camera are being promoted as their USP; both the handsets will come in Black, Gold, Blue, and Lavender colours. The new Galaxy A6 series handsets will be available from early May in select European, Asian and Latin American markets, and will be released in additional markets throughout South Korea, Africa and China later on.

Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ specifications

First off, both variants will sport Super AMOLED Infinity Displays borrowed from Samsung's Galaxy S, Galaxy Note, and Galaxy A8 series. The Galaxy A6 will get a 5.6-inch HD+ (720x1480 pixels) panel, while the Galaxy A6+ will sport a larger 6.0-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) display - both featuring the Infinity Display design with 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

In terms of internals, the Android 8.0 Oreo-based Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ will get octa-core 1.6GHz and octa-core 1.8GHz SoC, respectively. Both the handsets come in 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage, and 4GB RAM + 64GB Inbuilt storage options, and support microSD cards of up to 256GB capacities. Both get Bixby, Bixby Vision, Home, and Reminder.

As for camera specifications, the Galaxy A6 will get a single 16-megapixel autofocus rear sensor with f/1.7 aperture. The Galaxy A6+ will get a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor with f/1.9 aperture. Both phones sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. A 3000mAh battery will power the Galaxy A6's internals, while the Galaxy A6+ will get a larger 3500mAh unit. For selfies and video calling, the Galaxy A6 gets a 16-megapixel front camera and the Galaxy A6+ get a 24-megapixel front sensor, both with an aperture of f/1.9. Live Focus; Bokeh effect functionality will be exclusive to the Galaxy A6+.

Dimensions of the Galaxy A6+ are 160.2x75.7x7.9mm and that of the Galaxy A6 are 149.9x70.8x7.7mm. Connectivity options on the two handsets include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4/5GHz), Cat 6 LTE, HT40, Bluetooth 4.2 (LE up to 1Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-B, NFC, and GPS. There's also fingerprint sensor, face recognition, Dolby Atmos speakers, and Samsung Pay.

Junho Park, Vice President of Global Product Planning, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics said, "The Galaxy A6 and A6+ draws on Samsung’s smartphone heritage to combine everyday convenience with an impressive camera that lets users capture, personalize and share moments, in a way that lets them uniquely express themselves."

In a separate leak, pricing details of the two handsets have been revealed. As per a reply to GSMArena's tweet, the Galaxy A6 will be priced anywhere between EUR 300-EUR 340 (roughly Rs. 24,100 - 27,300) and the Galaxy A6+ will bear a price tag in the vicinity of EUR 360-EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 28,900 - 32,100). This leak also reveals that the Galaxy A6 might sport an in-house Exynos 7870 SoC, while the Galaxy A6+ is said to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC.