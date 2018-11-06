NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy A6+, Galaxy A8 Star Price in India Slashed, Now Start at Rs. 18,990

, 06 November 2018
Samsung Galaxy A6+ price was previously dropped to Rs. 23,990 in July and reached to Rs. 21,990 in August

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A6+ and Galaxy A8 Star have received new prices in India
  • The Galaxy A6+ is now available at Rs. 18,990
  • The Galaxy A8 Star, on the other hand, comes at Rs. 29,990

Samsung Galaxy A6+ and Galaxy A8 Star have received new "best buy" prices in India. The Galaxy A6+ was launched in the Indian market back in May with a price tag of Rs. 25,990, though its price was dropped to Rs. 23,990 in July and reached to Rs. 21,990 in August. The Galaxy A8 Star, on the other hand, was launched as the global variant of the Galaxy A9 Star at Rs. 34,990. Both models have Samsung's Infinity Display design and a dual rear camera setup.

With the new development, the Samsung Galaxy A6+ is available in the country with a best buy price of Rs. 18,990, while the Galaxy A8 Star has received the new best buy price tag of Rs. 29,990. The new prices weren't updated on Samsung India e-Store and online marketplaces such as Amazon.in and Flipkart at the time of filing this story. Samsung India confirmed the new price drops to Gadgets 360. Mumbai-based Mahesh Telecom first reported the new prices through a tweet.

This is notably not the first time when Samsung has dropped the price of the Galaxy A6+. As we mentioned, the smartphone received a Rs. 2,000 price cut in July and that price was slashed further in August. However, this is the first in case of the Galaxy A8 Star that was launched in August with a price tag of Rs. 34,990.

Samsung Galaxy A6+ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A6+ runs Android 8.0 Oreo with Samsung Experience UX on top and features a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display panel with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review

Samsung has provided a dual rear camera setup on the Galaxy A6+ that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.9 aperture. On the front, the smartphone features a 24-megapixel camera sensor with f/1.9 aperture. Both the rear and front camera modules come with LED units. There are connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs in a 3500mAh battery.

 

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A8 Star runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience UX on top and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display along with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. It has a Dual Rear IntelliCam at the back that includes a 16-megapixel and 24-megapixel sensors - both with an f/1.7 aperture lenses. On the front, there is a 24-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture. The frontal sensor supports Smart Beauty and Pro Lighting features as well as AR Stickers and Face Unlock functionality.

For storing content, the Galaxy A8 Star has 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the smartphone packs a 3,700mAh battery and measures 162.4x77x7.5mm.

Samsung Galaxy A6+

Samsung Galaxy A6+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • High-quality Super AMOLED display
  • Great build quality
  • Bad
  • Sub-par performance
  • Unwieldy and heavy
  • Flaky face recognition and slow fingerprint sensor
  • Cameras struggle in low light
Display6.00-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera24-megapixel
Resolution1080x2220 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
RealMe 1
