Samsung Galaxy A6 has now started receiving a beta update of Android Pie that brings the latest One UI. The new beta update comes days after the Galaxy A7 (2018) received Android Pie through a similar beta version. However, unlike the update for the Galaxy A7 (2018) that was spotted in India, the Galaxy A6 is reportedly getting the Android Pie beta update in South Korea. The Galaxy A6 debuted back in May 2018 with Android 8.0 Oreo -- alongside the Galaxy A6+.

The Android Pie beta update for the Samsung Galaxy A6 replaces Samsung Experience UX with One UI and is currently designed for South Korea, reports SamMobile. The purported screenshot shows that the update brings Samsung Knox 3.3. However, it is unclear whether the new software version carries the February Android security patch.

Since the latest beta update is initially said to be live in South Korea, it is likely to reach other markets including India in the coming days. However, the stable Android Pie update for the Galaxy A6 is so far due for April this year.

Photo Credit: SamMobile

Unlike stable updates that reach the masses automatically, users need to enrol for the beta programme through the Samsung Members app to get beta updates. Once successfully enrolled for the programme, the updates reach eligible Samsung devices as an over-the-air (OTA) package.

As we mentioned, similar to the Android Pie beta update for the Galaxy A6, the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) received a beta update last week that brought Android Pie along with One UI. That beta update also brought the February 2019 Android security patch and was initially rolled out in India.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A6 was unveiled for the global markets back in May last year with Android 8.0 Oreo. It debuted alongside the Galaxy A6+, and both were launched in the later part of May last year.