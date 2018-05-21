Samsung will unveil its next affordable smartphones in the Indian market today at an event it is holding in Mumbai at 12pm. The event is widely expected to see the India launch of Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+, Galaxy J4, and Galaxy J6 smartphones, with the company confirming on Twitter at least the Galaxy J6 will be up for grabs starting tomorrow, May 22. The event invite sent by Samsung says the smartphones will sport the Infinity Display design that was introduced with the Galaxy S8 series last year, and has not been seen in affordable handsets so far. A recent report claims Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ price in India could be between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000, while the Galaxy J4 and Galaxy J6 may cost between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000.

Samsung Galaxy A4, Samsung Galaxy A6+ specifications

Samsung Galaxy A6 and Samsung Galaxy A6+ went official this month in South Korea, and the Galaxy A6 gets a 5.6-inch HD+ (720x1480 pixels) panel, while the Galaxy A6+ will sport a larger 6.0-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) display - both featuring the Infinity Display design with 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

In terms of internals, the Android 8.0 Oreo-based Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ will get octa-core 1.6GHz and octa-core 1.8GHz SoC, respectively. Both the handsets come in 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage, and 4GB RAM + 64GB Inbuilt storage options, and support microSD cards of up to 256GB capacities. Both get Bixby, Bixby Vision, Home, and Reminder.

As for camera specifications, the Galaxy A6 has a single 16-megapixel autofocus rear sensor with f/1.7 aperture. The Galaxy A6+ will get a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor with f/1.9 aperture. Both phones sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. A 3000mAh battery will power the Galaxy A6's internals, while the Galaxy A6+ will get a larger 3500mAh unit. For selfies and video calling, the Galaxy A6 gets a 16-megapixel front camera and the Galaxy A6+ get a 24-megapixel front sensor, both with an aperture of f/1.9. Live Focus; Bokeh effect functionality will be exclusive to the Galaxy A6+.

Samsung Galaxy J4, Samsung Galaxy J6 rumoured specifications

The smartphones launching in the J-series could be the Samsung Galaxy J4 and Samsung Galaxy J6 that were tipped recently. Both the smartphones are expected to include a S bike mode and an Ultra Data Savings feature. The Samsung Galaxy J6 will come with a 5.6-inch HD+ (720x1480 pixels) AMOLED Infinity Display, an octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC, coupled with 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB RAM options, 3000mAh battery, dual-SIM support, 32GB and 64GB storage options, and include a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor as well as an 8-megapixel front camera sensor.

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy J4, the handset is said to have a 5.5-inch standard HD display, a quad-core Exynos 7570 SoC, coupled with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. It is spotted to include a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor - both sensors come with an LED flash. The handset is also said to have dual-SIM slots with 4G LTE connectivity and a 3000mAh battery.