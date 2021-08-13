Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A52s Support Page Goes Live on India Website, Hints at Imminent Launch

Samsung Galaxy A52s is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 13 August 2021 14:56 IST
Samsung Galaxy A52s may have the same design as Galaxy A52 (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A52s could start at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 39,100)
  • The phone may come with a quad-rear camera setup
  • Samsung Galaxy A52s could be backed by a 4,500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A52s has been spotted on the company's support page on its India website, hinting at an imminent launch in the country. The phone has appeared been in several leaks and rumours in the past couple of weeks and now it seems like the launch is just around the corner. Samsung Galaxy A52s will be a tweaked version of the Galaxy A52 that was launched in India back in March. The phone has also popped up on Geekbench and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.

Samsung launched the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A52 5G globally back in March and in the same month, the 4G Galaxy A52 made its way to the Indian market. Now, model number SM-A528B, believed to be Samsung Galaxy A52s, has been spotted on the company's India website's support page. The only information the support page gives us is that the phone will feature dual-SIM support and that it will be launched soon. However, it has appeared in plenty of leaks in the past to give us an idea of its specifications.

The support page was first spotted by MySmartPrice and independently verified by Gadgets 360.

Samsung Galaxy A52s price (expected)

Recently, pricing and specifications for Samsung Galaxy A52s were allegedly leaked and the phone has been tipped to start at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 39,100). The phone is expected to be available in Black, Blue, Green, and Purple colour options. It may launch in Europe in a lone 6GB + 128GB storage option with other markets likely getting an additional 8GB + 256GB storage model as well.

Samsung Galaxy A52s specifications (expected)

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A52s may run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1. It is expected to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x 2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The phone may be powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM. Internal storage may be up to 256GB with the option to expand further using a microSD slot.

The phone could come with a quad rear camera setup that may include a 64-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-camera f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, the Galaxy A52s may feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy A52s is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W charging support. Connectivity options can be expected to include USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, and NFC support. The phone is reported to be IP67 certified for dust and water resistance.

