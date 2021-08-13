Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A52s Full Specifications, New Renders Appear Online; Price Tipped Again

Samsung Galaxy A52s is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 13 August 2021 12:13 IST
Samsung Galaxy A52s Full Specifications, New Renders Appear Online; Price Tipped Again

Samsung Galaxy A52s is likely to be available in Black, Blue, Green, and Purple colours

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A52s may pack a 4,500mAh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy A52s has a 64-megapixel main camera
  • Samsung Galaxy A52s should feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy A52s renders and full specifications have leaked online ahead of the smartphone's rumoured launch this month. The upcoming handset is reported to be a slight upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy A52 that was launched earlier this year in March. The Samsung Galaxy A52s price has also been tipped again in the new leak. The phone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, whereas the older Samsung Galaxy A52 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC.

Samsung Galaxy A52s price, launch date (expected)

WinFuture.de has leaked the pricing information, full specification, and renders of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy A52s. It is tipped to be priced starting at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 39,100). The phone may be available in Black, Blue, Green, and purple colour options. The Samsung Galaxy A52s is reported to launch in Europe in a lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Other markets are likely to get an additional 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The report says that the phone may launch towards the end of August.

Leaked renders suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A52s will look identical to the Samsung Galaxy A52. It is seen in the renders featuring a centrally placed hole-punch cutout in the display for the selfie camera and a quad camera setup at the back. There is likely going to be an in-display fingerprint sensor integrated inside the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A52s specifications (expected)

Coming to the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A52s may run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and support dual-SIM (Nano) slots. It is likely to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x 2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display. As mentioned, the phone is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM. Internal storage may be up to 256GB with the option to expand further using a microSD slot.

The quad camera setup at the back is said to include a 64-megapixel main sensor (f/1.8 aperture), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-camera (f/2.2 aperture), a 5-megapixel macro lens (f/2.4 aperture), and a 5-megapixel bokeh lens (f/2.4 aperture). In the front, there is likely going to be a 32-megapixel selfie camera (f/2.2 aperture). Samsung Galaxy A52s is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W charging support. Connectivity options can be expected to include USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, and NFC support. The phone is reported to be IP67 certified for dust and water resistance.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A52s, Samsung Galaxy A52s Price, Samsung Galaxy A52s Specifications, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
