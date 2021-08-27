Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India and launch date has been leaked online. The phone was unveiled in UK last week and it is likely to arrive in the Indian market soon. It is expected launch in India in two RAM + storage configurations, unlike UK where only the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model was launched. The specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, a 4,500mAh battery, and a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, launch date (expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav claims that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will launch in India on September 3, i.e. next week. The phone is tipped to come in two variants — 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is said to be priced at Rs. 35,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model at Rs. 37,499. In the UK, it was launched in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Mint colours. The UK price was set at GBP 409 (roughly Rs. 41,800).

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G specifications (UK variant)

As for its specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G may remain the same as the UK model. It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will come with a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel telephoto shooter. For selfies and video chats, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera in the front.

Samsung Galaxy A52s packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W Super Fast Charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor.