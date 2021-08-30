Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G was briefly spotted on Amazon India ahead of its launch, as per a report. The listing has tipped pricing information of the phone ahead of the launch. It is all set to launch in India on September 1. The phone has already been unveiled in the UK earlier this month and it is now set to make its entry into the Indian market. The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and has a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, sale (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G was briefly listed on Amazon India with shipping dated to commence on September 6, as per multiple reports. The listing leaked that the price of the phone may start at Rs. 38,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option whereas the larger 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model may be priced at Rs. 35,999. These listings were removed soon after, and the pricing will clearly see proper revision before launch. Amazon tipped that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G offers include up to Rs. 14,200 off on exchange, no-cost EMIs, and cashbacks from leading banks. The listings were first spotted by GizmoChina.

Samsung has already confirmed that the Galaxy A52s 5G will be unveiled in India on September 1 at 12pm (noon). The smartphone will be offered in three colour options — Awesome Black, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White. To compare, the UK price of the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is set at GBP 409 (roughly Rs. 41,800). It was launched in a lone 6GB + 128GB storage variant in the UK market.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G specifications

As the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has been unveiled in the UK, the specifications of the phone are already known. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G runs on Android 11 with One UI 3 on top. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes with 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel telephoto shooter. For selfies and video chats, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Samsung Galaxy A52s packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W Super Fast Charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.