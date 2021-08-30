Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price in India Leaked via Amazon Listing Ahead of Launch: Report

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is tipped to be priced at Rs. 35,999.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 August 2021 17:11 IST
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price in India Leaked via Amazon Listing Ahead of Launch: Report

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel main camera

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will pack a 4,500mAh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes with 25W fast charging support

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G was briefly spotted on Amazon India ahead of its launch, as per a report. The listing has tipped pricing information of the phone ahead of the launch. It is all set to launch in India on September 1. The phone has already been unveiled in the UK earlier this month and it is now set to make its entry into the Indian market. The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and has a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, sale (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G was briefly listed on Amazon India with shipping dated to commence on September 6, as per multiple reports. The listing leaked that the price of the phone may start at Rs. 38,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option whereas the larger 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model may be priced at Rs. 35,999. These listings were removed soon after, and the pricing will clearly see proper revision before launch. Amazon tipped that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G offers include up to Rs. 14,200 off on exchange, no-cost EMIs, and cashbacks from leading banks. The listings were first spotted by GizmoChina.

Samsung has already confirmed that the Galaxy A52s 5G will be unveiled in India on September 1 at 12pm (noon). The smartphone will be offered in three colour options — Awesome Black, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White. To compare, the UK price of the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is set at GBP 409 (roughly Rs. 41,800). It was launched in a lone 6GB + 128GB storage variant in the UK market.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G specifications

As the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has been unveiled in the UK, the specifications of the phone are already known. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G runs on Android 11 with One UI 3 on top. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes with 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel telephoto shooter. For selfies and video chats, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Samsung Galaxy A52s packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W Super Fast Charging.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G specifications, Samsung, Amazon
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Gets Scratches in JerryRigEverything Durability Test

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price in India Leaked via Amazon Listing Ahead of Launch: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Windows 11 Minimum System Requirements Have Changed
  2. OnePlus 9RT Spotted on BIS Certification Site
  3. iPhone 13 May Feature Satellite Communication Connectivity
  4. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G India Launch Set for September 1
  5. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Silently Brought Forward by a Day
  6. Mi Notebook Ultra First Impressions: High-End Features and Design
  7. Mi TV 5X Series Launched in Three Sizes in India: All Details
  8. iPhone 13 Series Launch Tipped to Take Place on September 14
  9. Vivo X70 Series Set to Launch on September 9
  10. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price in India Leaked via Amazon Listing Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Gets Scratches in JerryRigEverything Durability Test
  3. Shopee India May Be Unveiled Soon as Company Launches Recruitment Campaign for Vendors, Ramps Up Hiring
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch Tipped for September 8; Alleged Geekbench Listing Hint at Exynos 2100 SoC
  5. Realme Narzo 50i Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Specifications and Colour Options Leak
  6. Realme to Launch First Phone Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 in India Soon, Realme 8s Expected
  7. Baidu Says Its Robocar Has Achieved L5 Autonomy, Won’t Need a Human to Operate
  8. Twitter User Asks if Elon Musk Is an Alien: See His Hilarious Reply
  9. OnePlus 9RT Allegedly Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Could Launch in India Soon
  10. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Tipped to Launch on September 13
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com