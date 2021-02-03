Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A52 TENAA Listing Tips 6.46-Inch Display, 4,500mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A52 will run on Android 11.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 3 February 2021 11:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A52 TENAA Listing Tips 6.46-Inch Display, 4,500mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Voice/ OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy A52 may be offered in four colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 renders have already been leaked
  • The phone has also been spotted on Bluetooth SIG website
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 may launch in both 4G and 5G versions

Samsung Galaxy A52 has reportedly been spotted on the TENAA certification website, where it shows that the phone will come equipped with a 6.46-inch display and pack a 4,500mAh battery. The specifications, design, and features of the phone have been leaked extensively in the past. Earlier this week, the phone's colour options were also allegedly leaked. Reports said the phone is likely to be offered in colour options called Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White. The phone's design has also been making rounds on the Internet.

As per the information provided by the listing on TENAA, a phone with model number SM-A5260, which has been associated with the Samsung Galaxy A52 from prior reports, will come with a 6.46-inch display, a 4,500mAh battery and runs on Android 11. It is a 5G phone, though there are reports that claim Samsung may launch a 4G variant as well. Recently, 360-degree rotating renders of the phone surfaced online showing the phone in four colour variants called Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White.

As per a recent report, the Samsung Galaxy A52 4G will be priced at EUR 369 (roughly Rs. 32,700) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in Europe, and EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 38,000) for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. When it comes to the 5G variant, the phone could be priced at EUR 459 (roughly Rs. 40,700) for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and EUR 509 (roughly Rs. 45,100) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has also received Bluetooth and Wi-Fi certification in recent times. The Wi-Fi listing shows the phone listed with model numbers SM-A526N, SM-A5260, and SM-A526B. A previous report also claimed that in India, the phone is being manufactured in Samsung's Greater Noida facility in Uttar Pradesh.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the most complete Android phone yet? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A52 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A52 price, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Instagram’s New ‘Recently Deleted’ Feature Will Let Users Restore Photos, Videos, Reels, IGTV Videos, and Stories

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A52 TENAA Listing Tips 6.46-Inch Display, 4,500mAh Battery
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M02 With Dual Rear Cameras Arrives in India
  2. Google, Ford Team Up to Offer Cloud-Based Data Services
  3. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G May Come in Four Colour Options
  4. Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC Launched in India
  5. Poco M3 Debuts in India With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  6. Realme X7 5G Price in India Surfaces Online Ahead of Official Launch
  7. Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 With ANC Launched
  8. As Google Eyes Australia Exit, Microsoft Talks Bing With PM
  9. BSNL Cinema Plus Bundles Multiple OTT Platforms Access for Rs. 129 Monthly
  10. OnePlus Nord N1 5G Could Be Successor to OnePlus Nord N10 5G
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Meet Green Room Feature Will Let Participants Preview Settings Before Joining a Video Call
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52 TENAA Listing Tips 6.46-Inch Display, 4,500mAh Battery
  3. Instagram’s New ‘Recently Deleted’ Feature Will Let Users Restore Photos, Videos, Reels, IGTV Videos, and Stories
  4. Huawei Mate X2 Launch Date Set for February 22, Company Reveals
  5. Wikipedia Unveils Universal Code of Conduct to Stem Misinformation
  6. Google Parent Alphabet Rides Pandemic-Driven Retail Advertising to Post Record Sales
  7. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship SN9 Prototype Rocket Explodes on Landing After Test Launch
  8. Jeff Bezos to Step Down as Amazon CEO, Web Services Head Andy Jassy to Take Over
  9. Mass Effect Legendary Edition Release Date Set for May 14, Priced at Rs. 3,999 on PS4 and Xbox One
  10. Samsung Tipped to Be Working on ISOCELL Image Sensor With 200-Megapixel Resolution
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com