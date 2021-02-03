Samsung Galaxy A52 has reportedly been spotted on the TENAA certification website, where it shows that the phone will come equipped with a 6.46-inch display and pack a 4,500mAh battery. The specifications, design, and features of the phone have been leaked extensively in the past. Earlier this week, the phone's colour options were also allegedly leaked. Reports said the phone is likely to be offered in colour options called Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White. The phone's design has also been making rounds on the Internet.

As per the information provided by the listing on TENAA, a phone with model number SM-A5260, which has been associated with the Samsung Galaxy A52 from prior reports, will come with a 6.46-inch display, a 4,500mAh battery and runs on Android 11. It is a 5G phone, though there are reports that claim Samsung may launch a 4G variant as well. Recently, 360-degree rotating renders of the phone surfaced online showing the phone in four colour variants called Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White.

As per a recent report, the Samsung Galaxy A52 4G will be priced at EUR 369 (roughly Rs. 32,700) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in Europe, and EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 38,000) for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. When it comes to the 5G variant, the phone could be priced at EUR 459 (roughly Rs. 40,700) for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and EUR 509 (roughly Rs. 45,100) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has also received Bluetooth and Wi-Fi certification in recent times. The Wi-Fi listing shows the phone listed with model numbers SM-A526N, SM-A5260, and SM-A526B. A previous report also claimed that in India, the phone is being manufactured in Samsung's Greater Noida facility in Uttar Pradesh.

