Samsung Galaxy A52 October Security Update Brings RAM Plus Feature: Report

RAM Plus helps increase the built-in RAM by adding 4GB memory from the storage to improve multitasking experiences.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 October 2021 16:17 IST
RAM Plus functionality can be checked by going to the Settings » Battery and device care » Memory menu

Samsung Galaxy A52 is reportedly getting the RAM Plus feature with the latest October security update. The new feature brings a RAM upgrade of up to 4GB that allows the phone to virtually expand the built-in RAM in order to enhance multitasking on the phone. Being a security update, the Samsung Galaxy A52 is also likely to get a lot of bug fixes as well. It is recommended to check for the update manually and install it to get the RAM Plus functionality and the security fixes as well.

SamMobile reports that the RAM Plus functionality is rolling out for the Samsung Galaxy A52. It was initially rolled out for the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G last month, but since then, Samsung has introduced it on a slew of phones, including the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Samsung Galaxy A52 has been added to the list.

Check for the latest October security patch for the Samsung Galaxy A52 by going into Settings and looking for a new update. After you have installed the update, check for the RAM Plus functionality by going to the Settings > Battery and device care > Memory menu.

RAM Plus is traditionally known as memory paging and is available on Realme phones as Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE). It helps increase the built-in RAM by adding 4GB memory from the storage to improve multitasking experiences. As mentioned, the RAM Plus feature is said to improve overall performance of the phone.

The report says that Samsung is likely to roll out RAM Plus feature on all Galaxy branded phones launched within the last year. Users should check for this feature by the above-mentioned steps. If this feature has not been introduced, the South Korean giant is expected to roll it out in the future, probably with the One UI 4.0 update.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67 rating, unique design
  • Stereo speakers
  • Crisp Super AMOLED display
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Spammy notifications
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A52 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
