Samsung Galaxy A52 Tipped to Launch in Last Week of March: Expected Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A52 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 11 February 2021 16:38 IST
Photo Credit: Voice/ OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy A52 4G could be priced starting VND 9,300,000 (roughly Rs. 29,000)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 could launch as soon as next month
  • The smartphone has been subject to several leaks
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 could have a quad rear camera setup

Samsung Galaxy A52 could launch in Vietnam in the last week of March, as per a tipster. A fresh leak suggests the specifications and pricing of the upcoming smartphone, along with the launch details. Samsung Galaxy A52 is expected feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen. The smartphone has been leaked extensively in the past few weeks and has appeared on several certification sites as well. The tipster further claimed that the Galaxy A52's biggest competitor will be the Oppo Reno 5 4G.

A tipster, who goes by username @chunvn8888 on Twitter, posted several details about Samsung Galaxy A52. The 4G variant of Samsung Galaxy A52 could be priced starting VND 9,300,000 (roughly Rs. 29,000). The 5G variant could be priced starting around VND 11,000,000 (roughly Rs. 34,900), as per the tipster.

As mentioned, Samsung Galaxy A52 could likely launch in the last week of March in Vietnam. Samsung Galaxy A52 prices for the European market also recently leaked online. The phone has appeared on various certification sites over the past few weeks and the 4G variant has even received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification.

Samsung Galaxy A52 specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy A52 is expected to run on Android 11 and feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, as per the tipster. The 4G variant will likely be backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, while the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G model could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC.

The smartphone is tipped to have a quad rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor, and two 5-megapixel sensors. At the front, Samsung Galaxy A52 will likely have a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy A52 could pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The smartphone could be offered in black, blue, lavender, and white colour variants. Samsung Galaxy A52 is visible in similar colours in rotating renders that had recently surfaced online.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A52 price, Samsung Galaxy A52 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A52 launch, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Tanishka Sodhi
