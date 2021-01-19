Samsung Galaxy A52 images have leaked online that show the back panel design of the rumoured phone. The Samsung Galaxy A52 is reported to be in production at Samsung's Greater Noida facility. The upcoming phone is tipped to come with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Samsung Galaxy A52 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC.

The back panel images of the Samsung Galaxy A52 have leaked through a report by 91Mobiles. The images suggest that the phone may have a rectangular camera setup at the back with four sensors placed in an L-shaped manner. The phone in the images has a glossy black finish but there may be more colour options at launch. The images also suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A52 will come with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is no rear fingerprint scanner at the back, which indicates that it may have an in-display sensor.

A recent leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A52 could launch in Q1 2021. While the phone's 4G variant recently received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, Samsung is also expected to bring a 5G version of the Galaxy A52 to India. More leaks suggest the Samsung Galaxy A52 may feature a 6.5-inch display with a hole-punch cut out for the selfie camera. The quad rear camera setup is expected to have a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The 4G model may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, while the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G model is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC under the hood.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G was also recently spotted on China's 3C network certification site and the listing tipped support for 15W fast charging. However, Samsung is yet to reveal details about the upcoming phone.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.