Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Prices Leak Ahead of Launch: Report

Samsung Galaxy A52 4G is expected to be priced starting at EUR 369 (roughly Rs. 32,700).

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 27 January 2021 11:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Prices Leak Ahead of Launch: Report

Photo Credit: Voice/ OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy A72 is expected to launch in March 2021

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 prices in Europe have been tipped
  • The leak includes prices for the 4G and 5G variants of the Galaxy A52
  • Galaxy A72 4G is tipped to start at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 39,800)

Samsung Galaxy A52 and Samsung Galaxy A72 prices for the European market have been leaked ahead of their launch. The Samsung Galaxy A52 and the Samsung Galaxy A72 have been reportedly spotted on a German price comparison site, which suggests that the phones could be priced similar to their predecessors — the Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71. The upcoming mid-range phones are expected to launch in the first half of this year.

A report by Galaxy Club claims to have spotted European pricing of the Samsung Galaxy A52 and the Samsung Galaxy A72 on the German price comparison site Idealo.

Samsung Galaxy A52 price (expected)

According to the report, the Samsung Galaxy A52 4G will be priced at EUR 369 (roughly Rs. 32,700) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in Europe. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the smartphone is expected to be priced at EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 38,000).

The 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A52 could be priced at EUR 459 (roughly Rs. 40,700) for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration is likely to be priced at EUR 509 (roughly Rs. 45,100).

Samsung Galaxy A72 price (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A72 4G price will start at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 39,800) in Europe for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, according to the report. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration is tipped to be priced at EUR 509 (roughly 45,100).

A recent report had suggested that the Samsung Galaxy A72 5G will be priced $600 (roughly Rs. 43,900) onwards. The report also said that the Samsung smartphone could launch as soon as March 2021. The Samsung Galaxy A52, meanwhile, has appeared on various certification sites over the past few weeks and is expected to launch in the first half of 2021.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung Galaxy A52 price, Samsung Galaxy A72 price, Samsung
