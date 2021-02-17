Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 India Launch Tipped for March, Galaxy A52 5G May Come With Snapdragon 750G

Both Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 are expected to run Android 11 out-of-the-box.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 17 February 2021 19:02 IST
Samsung Galaxy A52 may sport a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 launch details hasn’t been confirmed
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 spotted on Google Play Console
  • Samsung Galaxy A72 could have a 64-megapixel primary sensor

Samsung Galaxy A52 and Samsung Galaxy A72 will reportedly launch in India sometime in March. Both phones have been subject to several leaks and rumours in the past. The South Korean tech giant hasn't officially confirmed any details on the phones' specifications and launch details. However, the Galaxy A52 5G has also reportedly been spotted on Google Play Console listing. As per the listing, the Galaxy A52 5G could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, and run Android 11 out-of-the-box.

91Mobiles cited industry sources to report that Samsung Galaxy A52 and Samsung Galaxy A72 are set to launch in India sometime around mid-March. If this is true, we can expect Samsung to start posting official teasers and details on the upcoming phones soon.

Samsung Galaxy A52 specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has surfaced in a Google Play Console listing, first spotted by MySmartPrice. As per the listing, the smartphone could be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with 6GB RAM. It is expected to run Android 11 and sport a full-HD+ display with Samsung's signature Infinity-O screen design with a hole-punch cutout.

Earlier reports suggest that the Galaxy A52 may sport a 6.5-inch screen. For photography, the smartphone may feature a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. Samsung Galaxy A52 may also have a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. The phone could pack a 4,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A72 specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy A72 is expected to run Android 11 out-of-the-box. It could feature 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. Expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC, the smartphone may feature up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A72 may sport a quad rear camera setup that comprises a a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, the Galaxy A72 may have a 32-megapixel snapper at the front. The phone is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the most complete Android phone yet? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

