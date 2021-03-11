Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Unboxing Video Shows Design, Specifications Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G may feature an Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 11 March 2021 14:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Unboxing Video Shows Design, Specifications Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Moboaesthetics

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G may come in an Awesome Black colour option

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 5G may be powered by Snapdragon 750G
  • The phone is largely anticipated to launch on March 17
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is largely rumoured to launch on March 17. Samsung is hosting a Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event on the day, where it is likely to introduce the purported Samsung Galaxy A52 and Samsung Galaxy A72 models. The 5G variant of the Galaxy A52 has now been leaked in a prematurely published YouTube video. The video essentially unboxes the phone, giving us a glimpse at the retail box, the accessories bundled inside the box, the design of the phone, and its key specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G specifications, design (expected)

The unboxing video of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G was posted on a YouTube channel called Moboaesthetics. The video starts off by showing the retail box that has the image of the phone front and centre. The box reveals that the model number of the phone is SM-A526B/DS and the 5G variant will come in an Awesome Black colour option. The box tips that Samsung Galaxy A52 5G may have 128GB storage.

Inside the box, there's a silicone clear case, SIM ejector tool, warranty card, user guide, a 9V@1.67A charger (about 15W), and a USB Type-A to Type-C cable. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is seen featuring an Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The video suggests that the phone may be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC and is likely to run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 software. The phone has a hybrid dual-SIM (Nano) slot and the volume rockers and power button sit on the right edge of the phone. The SIM tray is seen sitting on the top edge.

The YouTuber says that the back of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is plastic, and the phone integrates a 4,500mAh battery. At the front, the phone is tipped to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera, whereas there is a quad camera module at the back. The phone is reported to feature a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor, and another 2-megapixel assisting lens. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is seen to have an in-display fingerprint scanner and the YouTuber claims that the phone's gaming capabilities are great, with no heating noticed during sessions of PUBG or Call of Duty.

It should be noted that Samsung hasn't confirmed the launch details or specifications of the upcoming Galaxy A52 5G yet.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Specifications, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Poco X3 Pro India Launch Date May Be March 30, Company’s Cryptic Tweet Suggests

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Unboxing Video Shows Design, Specifications Ahead of Launch
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Renders and Specifications Surface Online
  2. Samsung Galaxy M12 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Asus ROG Phone 5 Gaming Phone Series With Up to 18GB RAM Launched in India
  4. YouTube Set to Deduct US Taxes From Creators Outside US
  5. Justice League Snyder Cut Blu-ray Release Date Set for May
  6. Poco X3 Pro Many Launch in India on March 30, Company Tweet Suggests
  7. Vi Offering 1-Year Disney+ Hotstar VIP Membership on Prepaid, Postpaid Plans
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Unboxing Video Shows Design, Specifications
  9. Xiaomi Announces Discounts on Several Mi Notebook Models in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Price, Specifications Surface on Retailer Listing
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pay to Roll Out Personalised Rewards and Recommendation Feature for Indian Users: What It Means
  2. Gmail for Android Gets New Button That Makes It Easier to Copy and Paste Email Addresses
  3. iPhone 12 Assembly Starts in India, Apple Announces
  4. Samsung Galaxy A22 4G Variant With Model Number SM-A225F Could Launch in H2 2021
  5. Samsung Galaxy M42 Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance, Bluetooth SIG, May Be Rebrand of Galaxy A42 5G
  6. TikTok to Be Blocked in Pakistan on Court Order, Telecoms Regulator Says
  7. Netflix Mobile+ Plan Returns to India at Lower Rs. 299 Price Point in New Test
  8. iPhone 12 mini Production Will Be Reduced for H1 2021 as Part of Broader Adjustment: Report
  9. Acer Nitro 5 (2021) Gaming Laptop With Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Launched in India
  10. Google Chrome for Android Gets Preview Option to Show Pages Before Opening Fully
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com