Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is largely rumoured to launch on March 17. Samsung is hosting a Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event on the day, where it is likely to introduce the purported Samsung Galaxy A52 and Samsung Galaxy A72 models. The 5G variant of the Galaxy A52 has now been leaked in a prematurely published YouTube video. The video essentially unboxes the phone, giving us a glimpse at the retail box, the accessories bundled inside the box, the design of the phone, and its key specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G specifications, design (expected)

The unboxing video of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G was posted on a YouTube channel called Moboaesthetics. The video starts off by showing the retail box that has the image of the phone front and centre. The box reveals that the model number of the phone is SM-A526B/DS and the 5G variant will come in an Awesome Black colour option. The box tips that Samsung Galaxy A52 5G may have 128GB storage.

Inside the box, there's a silicone clear case, SIM ejector tool, warranty card, user guide, a 9V@1.67A charger (about 15W), and a USB Type-A to Type-C cable. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is seen featuring an Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The video suggests that the phone may be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC and is likely to run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 software. The phone has a hybrid dual-SIM (Nano) slot and the volume rockers and power button sit on the right edge of the phone. The SIM tray is seen sitting on the top edge.

The YouTuber says that the back of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is plastic, and the phone integrates a 4,500mAh battery. At the front, the phone is tipped to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera, whereas there is a quad camera module at the back. The phone is reported to feature a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor, and another 2-megapixel assisting lens. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is seen to have an in-display fingerprint scanner and the YouTuber claims that the phone's gaming capabilities are great, with no heating noticed during sessions of PUBG or Call of Duty.

It should be noted that Samsung hasn't confirmed the launch details or specifications of the upcoming Galaxy A52 5G yet.

