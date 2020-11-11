Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 6GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is also listed to ship with Android 11.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 11 November 2020 11:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy A51 was one of the most popular Android smartphone this year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has been spotted on Geekbench
  • It carries the model number SM-A526B
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 5G scored 298 points in single-core performance

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G may be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, as per a purported Geekbench listing. The smartphone was spotted on Geekbench carrying the model number SM-A526B. The Galaxy A52 5G will run on Android 11, as per the listing, and have 6GB RAM. As per a previous report, the smartphone will have a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will be successor to the popular Samsung Galaxy A51 5G smartphone.

The upcoming Samsung smartphone was spotted on Geekbench by a Twitter user. It scored 298 points in single-core and 1,001 points in multi-core performance. As pointed by GSMArena, the Galaxy A51 5G does better in these departments with 700 points in single-core and 1,800 in multi-core test. However, this could be a pre-production model of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and the performance of the launch device may wary.

As per a recent report, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will have a macro camera but won't carry a zoom lens. Since it's expected to come with a 64-megapixel primary camera, this will be an upgrade from Galaxy A51 5G's 48-megapixel camera. The Samsung Galaxy A52 is likely to be available in a 4G LTE variant as well.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 was among nine phones to be trademarked in South Korea by Samsung back in January. As per a June report, the company will be adding wireless charging capabilities to its Galaxy A (2021) series in order to strengthen the competitiveness of its mid-range phones. Another report by the same publication had also claimed the 2021 Galaxy A-series would offer optical image stabilisation (OIS) support.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 could release by the end of this year or in early 2021. With the Geekbench database surfacing online, the release may not be too far away.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

