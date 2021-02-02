Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Fresh Renders Tip Four Colour Options, Show Design in Detail

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will likely be offered in Black, Blue, Violet, and White colour variants.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 2 February 2021 18:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Fresh Renders Tip Four Colour Options, Show Design in Detail

Photo Credit: Voice/ Evan Blass

Samsung Galaxy A52 renders have surfaced online where it is visible in lively colours

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is visible in 360-degree angles in the renders
  • The smartphone has been appearing on various certification sites
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is expected to be launched soon

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G 360-degree rotating renders have surfaced online. A tipster has leaked renders of the upcoming smartphone that is expected to be launched soon. The photos show that Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will be offered in four colour variants – Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White. The renders appear like they could be featured on Samsung's landing pages for the phone soon.

Known tipster Evan Blass shared the 360-degree rotating renders of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G via Voice. The upcoming smartphone is visible from all angles in rotating renders, giving a good idea of what to expect from it.

Just last week, the same tipster shared official-looking renders of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, showing the phone from the front and back.

Ahead of its anticipated launch, prices of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52 5G have also been leaked online. It could be priced at EUR 459 (roughly Rs. 40,700) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 256GB storage configuration is likely to be priced at EUR 509 (roughly Rs. 45,100).

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has appeared on various certification sites over the past few weeks, hinting at a Q1 2021 launch. Last month, it received Bluetooth and Wi-Fi certifications.

The 4G variant of the smartphone even received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, indicating an imminent launch in India. As per a recent report, Samsung Galaxy A52 production has begun in the company's Greater Noida facility.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G renders, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Colour Options, Samsung
Tanishka Sodhi
Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Bridgefy Offline Messaging App Downloaded 600,000 Times in Hours After Myanmar Coup
Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch With Heart Rate Monitoring, Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC Launched in India

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Fresh Renders Tip Four Colour Options, Show Design in Detail
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M02 With Dual Rear Cameras Arrives in India
  2. Poco M3 Debuts in India With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  3. Google, Ford Team Up to Offer Cloud-Based Data Services
  4. Realme X7 5G Price in India Surfaces Online Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 With ANC Launched
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. India Will Explore Blockchain for Digital Economy, Says Union Minister
  8. OnePlus Nord N1 5G Could Be Successor to OnePlus Nord N10 5G
  9. As Google Eyes Australia Exit, Microsoft Talks Bing With PM
  10. Poco X3 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites
#Latest Stories
  1. Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch With Heart Rate Monitoring, Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Fresh Renders Tip Four Colour Options, Show Design in Detail
  3. Bridgefy Offline Messaging App Downloaded 600,000 Times in Hours After Myanmar Coup
  4. Microsoft Lens Is the New Name of Office Lens, First Amongst Many Mobile Productivity Changes
  5. Apple Tops Fortune’s List of World’s Most Admired Companies List for 14th Consecutive Time
  6. ByteDance-Owned Douyin Short Video App Sues Tencent for Monopolistic Behaviour
  7. YouTube Music Now Lets Users ‘Start Radio’ Directly From Now Playing Screen on Android
  8. Government Will Explore Blockchain for Digital Economy, Union Minister Says About India's Own Cryptocurrency
  9. Vivo S9 With MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, Dual-Selfie Cameras Tipped to Launch on March 6
  10. Panasonic Says Tesla Battery Supply Business to Be Profitable, Boosts Profit Outlook
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com