Samsung Galaxy A52 5G seems to have the same design as the Galaxy A51, according to new renders shared by a known tipster. The rumoured phone could come with a hole-punch cut out for the selfie camera and a quad rear camera setup. The tipster also claims that the phone will have the same screen size as its predecessor, and also shared some other specifications. Samsung had reportedly trademarked nine smartphones in its A series back in January and the Galaxy A52 was one of them.

The renders shared by Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) via Voice appear to show the Galaxy A52 with the same design as its predecessor, the Galaxy A51. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52 is said to come with a 6.5-inch display that has a hole-punch cut out for the selfie camera. The render shows the phone with relatively slim bezels all around and a quad rear camera setup housed in a rectangular camera module, which is identical to the Galaxy A51.

Hemmerstoffer adds that the phone will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Galaxy A52 is said to measure 159.9x75.1x8.4mm and the rear camera bump takes the thickness to nearly 10mm. Lastly, the tipster estimates that the phone could be priced at $499 (roughly Rs. 36,800). To recall, the Galaxy A51 was launched in India at Rs. 23,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB variant.

Earlier in November, the Galaxy A52 was allegedly spotted in a Geekbench listing with the Snapdragon 750G SoC and 6GB of RAM. The phone is expected to run Android 11 out of the box. An older report also suggested that the phone may feature a 64-megapixel primary camera, a wide-angle camera, a depth sensor, and a macro sensor.

While Samsung has not shared any official information on the rumoured phone, back in January, the company had reportedly trademarked nine models in the A series and the Galaxy A52 was one of them.

