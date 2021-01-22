Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has received Bluetooth and Wi-Fi certifications, suggesting that it could be launched soon. The Wi-Fi listing shows that Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will run on Android 11 and have dual-band Wi-Fi 5, while the Bluetooth listing confirms that the smartphone will come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The Galaxy A52 5G has appeared on various certification site over the past few weeks and is expected to be launched in the first half of 2021.

The smartphone is listed on the Bluetooth certification site carrying model number SM-A526B, confirming that Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will come with Bluetooth 5.0 support.

On the Wi-Fi certification site, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is listed with model numbers SM-A526N, SM-A5260, and SM-A526B. The ‘N' in the first model number could indicate that it is the model that will launch in the Korean market.

The Wi-Fi listings show that the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will come with dual-band Wi-Fi supporting 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies. The smartphone will run on Android 11.

Back panel images of Samsung Galaxy A52 were leaked online earlier this week. The images suggest that the smartphone could have a rectangular quad rear camera setup with four sensors placed in an L-shaped manner. They also suggest that the smartphone will come with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

As per a recent report, Samsung Galaxy A52 production has begun in the company's Greater Noida facility. The 4G variant recently received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification that also indicates an imminent launch in India.

Samsung Galaxy A52 was also listed on China's 3C certification site with 15W fast charging support.

Leaked renders suggest that Samsung Galaxy A52 could feature a 6.5-inch display with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. It may have slim bezels all around. An earlier report had indicated that the smartphone will have a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, while the 4G variant will likely have the Snapdragon 720G SoC. It is expected to launch in the first half of 2021.

