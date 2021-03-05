Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Price, Specifications Surface on Retailer Listing Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is expected to come with IP67 water resistance rating.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 March 2021 16:14 IST
Photo Credit: Jarir

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G could come with a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 5G could be backed by a 4,500mAh battery
  • The phone may come with support for 25W fast charging
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 5G does not have an official release date yet

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has been listed on a Saudi Arabian retailer's website, showing its possible pricing and specifications ahead of its official launch. While Samsung has not shared a launch date for the phone, the numerous certification website listings for model number SM-A526B (believed to be the Galaxy A52 5G) suggest that a launch could be around the corner. The phone has been listed on the retailer's website with a quad rear camera setup, a 4,500mAh battery, and Android 11.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G price (expected)

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, as per the listing on Jarir.com, is priced at SAR 1,649 (roughly Rs. 32,100) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. The black colour variant seems to be the only configuration listed on the website. The Galaxy A52 5G is available for purchase in the country, as per the website.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G specifications (expected)

The Jarir.com listing states the rumoured Galaxy A52 5G comes with dual-SIM (Nano) support and run Android 11. It is expected to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with Corning Concore Glass protection and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Under the hood, the phone could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 SoC and Adreno 619 GPU, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable via micro-SD card (up to 1TB).

For photos and videos, the Galaxy A52 5G is listed with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor, and another 5-megapixel quaternary sensor. At the front, there seems to be a 32-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy A52 could include 5G, Wi-FI, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard may include accelerometer, compass, gyro, proximity, and ambient light sensor. The phone is believed to have an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. The Galaxy A52 may come with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone is expected to measure 159.9x75.1x8.4mm and weigh 187 grams.

It should be noted that Samsung has not officially shared any details on the Galaxy A52 5G so this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt. With that said, previous leaks have suggested similar specifications as seen in the listing. An earlier report claimed that the phone will come with a 6.5-inch display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery. Additionally, another report stated the phone could be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC. Most recently, it was reported that the Galaxy A52 5G may come with IP67 water resistance rating.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Vineet Washington
