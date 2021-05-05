Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline Tipped

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G was unveiled globally in March.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 May 2021 10:37 IST
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 5G to be priced Rs. 5,000 more than Galaxy A52
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery on board
  • The phone was launched globally in four colour options

Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, and Samsung Galaxy A72 smartphones debuted in March. Out of the three, the Samsung Galaxy A52 and Samsung Galaxy A72 made their way to the Indian market in the same month. However, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is yet to make its entry in India. A fresh report suggests that Samsung has started to build the firmware for Galaxy A52 5G for the Indian market, hinting that the launch may not be too far.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G price in India (expected)

Sammobile reports that the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will launch in India soon. The exact launch date is not known, but the phone's firmware is under development suggesting imminent launch. The price of the handset is reported to be approximately Rs. 5,000 more than the Samsung Galaxy A52, due to the upgrades in processor, display, and connectivity. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A52 is priced in India at Rs. 26,499 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. This means, if this leak holds any weight, the 5G model may be priced starting above Rs. 30,000. There is no clarity on an exact launch date for the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G.

In the global market, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G was made available in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White colour options. The same choices should likely be offered in the Indian market as well.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G runs on One UI 3.1, based on Android 11. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. On the storage front, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has 128GB and 256GB of internal storage options that both support expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB).

Samsung Galaxy A2 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. The Galaxy A52 5G also comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an f/2.2 lens.

There is a 4,500mAh battery on the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G that is rated to deliver up to two days of power on a single charge. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Specifications, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
