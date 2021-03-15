Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Accidently Listed by Polish and German Retailers Ahead of Launch

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G sports a Snapdragon 750G SoC

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 15 March 2021 19:11 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon Germany

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G listing on Amazon Germany

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 5G was spotted on a Polish retail website
  • It is tipped to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC
  • The smartphone is expected to launch on March 17th

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has been leaked by an online retailer, giving away the price of the upcoming smartphone. The Galaxy A52 5G has been in the news for quite some time now. We've seen multiple leaks of the device already including an unboxing video of the retail box. Now, the Galaxy A52 5G was accidentally listed online by Polish and German retailers revealing the price of the smartphone before its official launch. Samsung has an event scheduled for March 17 where it is expected to launch a few smartphones including the Galaxy A52 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G leaked price

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G was listed at PLN 1900 (roughly Rs. 35,800) but the listing was taken down after it was reported. It was also spotted on Amazon Germany with a listing price of 449.28 Euros (roughly Rs. 38,900). The listing also mentions some specifications of the device. However, this Amazon listing was from a third-party seller, and there is a chance it may not be accurate.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G specifications (rumoured)

The specifications listed by the Polish retail website were in line with previous leaks according to GSMArena. The Samsung Galaxy A52 is reported to sport a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to sports a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is rumoured to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G . The 5G variant of the Galaxy A52 is rumoured to get 128GB of storage. It is reported to house a 4,500mAh battery and is capable of 25W fast charging. A 4G variant of the Galaxy A52 is rumoured to launch on the same day as well and is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC instead.

Comments

Aditya Shenoy
Aditya Shenoy reviews smartphones, wearables, headphones and speakers for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. Aditya is a reviewer for Gadgets 360 and has written extensively about smartphones, software updates, and upcoming devices. Aditya is available on Twitter at @adishenoy, and you can mail him at adityashenoy@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
