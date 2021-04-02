Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 5G BIS Listing Suggests Imminent India Launch, May Come With 120Hz Display

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G BIS Listing Suggests Imminent India Launch, May Come With 120Hz Display

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G debuted in Europe a few weeks ago.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 2 April 2021 17:31 IST
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G BIS Listing Suggests Imminent India Launch, May Come With 120Hz Display

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G may come in Black, Blue, Violet, and White colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 5G features a 6.5-inch display
  • The phone is likely to come with 15W charger
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has reportedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, suggesting imminent launch of the smartphone in India. Samsung launched a 4G variant with 90Hz display, and the 5G variant with 120Hz display in Europe a few weeks ago. Apart from connectivity option, the major differences between both the handsets are the SoCs under the hood, and the refresh rates of their displays. The 5G variant has 120Hz display, which means that customers in India are expected to get a high-refresh rate variant as well.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the BIS listing shows that Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has model number SM-A526B/DS. A Samsung smartphone with a similar model number was also spotted on US FCC website earlier this year. The phone was also sighted on Bluetooth SIG certification site, however, it had a different model number. As mentioned, the phone was launched in Europe last month, and its price starts at EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 37,000). It debuted in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White colours. There is no information on the India pricing yet.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G specifications

Although there is no word on the specifications of the Indian variant, it is likely that both the models will have the same hardware. The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A52 5G runs on One UI 3.1, based on Android 11. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung says that the phone is powered by an octa-core SoC. GSMArena says the handset packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G under the hood, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

In the camera department, the phone is equipped with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. At the front is a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The phone was launched with 128GB and 256GB of internal storage options. It includes a 4,500mAh battery that comes bundled with a 15W charger that supports 25W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Specifications, Samsung, BIS
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Vivo X60t With MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G BIS Listing Suggests Imminent India Launch, May Come With 120Hz Display
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11 Ultra Price in India Tipped to Start at Over Rs. 70,000
  2. PUBG Lite Is Ending Service and Player Support by May 29
  3. OnePlus 9 Review: History Repeats Itself
  4. Redmi Note 10 Series Crossed Rs. 500 Crores in Sales, Xiaomi Says
  5. Moto G60 May Launch in India as Moto G40 Fusion: Report
  6. Chipmakers Said to Get Over $1 Billion for Setting Up Plants in India
  7. Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition With 12GB RAM, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  8. Vivo S1, V15 Pro Getting Android 11 Update for Limited Users: Report
  9. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Review: Worth Paying Extra For?
  10. Casio Launches Its First G-Shock Smartwatch With Wear OS by Google
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G BIS Listing Suggests Imminent India Launch, May Come With 120Hz Display
  2. Broward County Public Schools in US Hit by Ransomware Attack
  3. Vivo X60t With MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. LG Ultra Gear 17 Laptop With 11th-Gen Tiger Lake CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650i Graphics Launched
  5. Volkswagen Said to Buy Green Credits From Tesla to Comply With Environmental Rules in China
  6. Google Will Not Allow Apps to Access Installed App Inventory on Android, New Developer Policy Shows
  7. Google Maps Compass Is Back on Android Alongside Host of New Features
  8. Coinbase Cryptocurrency Exchange Gets Clearance from US Regulator for Landmark Nasdaq Listing
  9. Belkin Launches MagSafe-Compatible Chargers and Accessories for iPhone 12, Includes Face-Tracking Phone Mount
  10. Consumer Spending on Mobile Apps Hit Record $32 Billion in Q1 2021, Grew 40 Percent in a Year: App Annie
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com