Samsung Galaxy A51 has been circling the leak arena quite frequently in the past few weeks, giving us a peek at its renders and even some of its key specifications. Now, the phone is thought to have been certified by the US FCC (United States Federal Communications Commission), indicating that the upcoming Galaxy A-series phone's launch will happen soon. The Galaxy A51 is tipped to pack a quad rear camera setup and a Galaxy Note 10-like design with a centrally-positioned hole-punch. The Galaxy A51 has received the Bluetooth SIG certification as well, and was recently spotted on Geekbench as well.

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy A51's US FCC certification, it was spotted by SamMobile. The phone's FCC listing mentions the SM-A515F model number that we have seen on Geekbench as well. While the US FCC documents do not reveal specifications of the phone, the certification does suggest that the Galaxy A51 will be launched soon. As for the design, the leak-based renders and case schematics of the phone suggest it will pack a quad rear camera setup with an L-shaped lens array, while on the front, it will sport a full-screen design with a centrally-positioned hole-punch.

The Galaxy A51 will reportedly pack a 48-megapixel primary camera at the back, assisted by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. On the front will sit a 32-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a hole-punch. Moreover, the phone's Wi-Fi certification suggests that the Galaxy A51 will run Android 10 out-of-the-box, most likely with the One UI 2.0 skin on top and will come with Wi-Fi 802.11ac support.

Furthermore, the Galaxy A51 is tipped to pack a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display that will draw power from a 4,000mAh battery, but there is no word on support for fast charging as of now. Talking about the internal hardware, the Galaxy A50s' successor will employ the in-house octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. As for a launch date, we are yet to come across any official teaser or confirmation from Samsung, but rumours suggest that the Galaxy A51 will go official in December.