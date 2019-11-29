Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A51 Spotted on US FCC Certification Database, Tips Imminent Launch

Samsung Galaxy A51 is said to pack a quad rear camera setup.

By | Updated: 29 November 2019 13:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A51 Spotted on US FCC Certification Database, Tips Imminent Launch

Photo Credit: OnLeaks / PriceBaba

Samsung Galaxy A51 is tipped to draw power from the in-house Exynos 9611 SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 is rumoured to sport a 48-megapixel main camera
  • The upcoming phone is tipped to feature a 32-megapixel selfie snapper
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 will reportedly be equipped with a 4,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A51 has been circling the leak arena quite frequently in the past few weeks, giving us a peek at its renders and even some of its key specifications. Now, the phone is thought to have been certified by the US FCC (United States Federal Communications Commission), indicating that the upcoming Galaxy A-series phone's launch will happen soon. The Galaxy A51 is tipped to pack a quad rear camera setup and a Galaxy Note 10-like design with a centrally-positioned hole-punch. The Galaxy A51 has received the Bluetooth SIG certification as well, and was recently spotted on Geekbench as well.

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy A51's US FCC certification, it was spotted by SamMobile. The phone's FCC listing mentions the SM-A515F model number that we have seen on Geekbench as well. While the US FCC documents do not reveal specifications of the phone, the certification does suggest that the Galaxy A51 will be launched soon. As for the design, the leak-based renders and case schematics of the phone suggest it will pack a quad rear camera setup with an L-shaped lens array, while on the front, it will sport a full-screen design with a centrally-positioned hole-punch.

The Galaxy A51 will reportedly pack a 48-megapixel primary camera at the back, assisted by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. On the front will sit a 32-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a hole-punch. Moreover, the phone's Wi-Fi certification suggests that the Galaxy A51 will run Android 10 out-of-the-box, most likely with the One UI 2.0 skin on top and will come with Wi-Fi 802.11ac support.

Furthermore, the Galaxy A51 is tipped to pack a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display that will draw power from a 4,000mAh battery, but there is no word on support for fast charging as of now. Talking about the internal hardware, the Galaxy A50s' successor will employ the in-house octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. As for a launch date, we are yet to come across any official teaser or confirmation from Samsung, but rumours suggest that the Galaxy A51 will go official in December.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy A51 Specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Mi Credit Platform for Personal Loans to Be Re-Launched in India on December 3
Samsung Galaxy A51 Spotted on US FCC Certification Database, Tips Imminent Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2019: Best Tech Deals to Buy From India
  2. Realme 5s to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  3. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  4. Black Friday 2019: What to Buy from India & How to Prepare
  5. An Alien Comet From Another Star Is Soaring Through Our Solar System
  6. Samsung Reveals Android 10 Update Release Schedule for India
  7. Redmi K30 to Pack 'World’s First High-Resolution Image Sensor': Report
  8. Vivo U20 Next Sale Set for December 2 via Amazon, Vivo.com
  9. Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G Official Teaser Confirms Curved Display, Glass Body
  10. Apple Design Guru Jonathan Ive Has Left the Company
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A51 Spotted on US FCC Certification Database, Tips Imminent Launch
  2. Mi Credit Platform for Personal Loans to Be Re-Launched in India on December 3
  3. Apple Design Guru Jonathan Ive Has Left the Company
  4. Oppo Reno 3 5G Teased to Pack 4,025mAh Battery, Reno 3 Pro 5G Render Leak Suggests Hole-Punch Display
  5. Redmi K30 to Feature 'World’s First High-Resolution Image Sensor': Report
  6. Black Widow: India Release Date Brought Forward to April 2020
  7. Black Friday 2019 Turns 'Block Friday' as French Activists Bar Access to Amazon Depot
  8. Apple Asks Chinese Manufacturers to Ramp Up AirPods Pro Production: Report
  9. European Space Agency Gets EUR 14.4 Billion Funding to Meet New Challenges
  10. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.