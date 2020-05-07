Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A51 Now Receiving One UI 2.1, April Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy A51 update is reportedly only rolling out to a few countries right now.

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 7 May 2020 18:56 IST
Samsung Galaxy A51 Now Receiving One UI 2.1, April Security Patch: Report

Photo Credit: Sammobile

Samsung is rolling out the update to the Galaxy A51

Highlights
  • The Samsung Galaxy A51 update is 1.26GB in size
  • Samsung is rolling it out in select countries at the moment
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 update also brings April security patch

Samsung has been steadily rolling out software updates for its smartphones and the latest device to get an update is the Galaxy A51. The Samsung Galaxy A51 is now reportedly getting the new One UI 2.1 in this update that debuted with the Samsung Galaxy S20 series earlier this year. As a result, new features will make their way to the Galaxy A51 which users can enjoy. This new software update also brings the April security patch update.

The new software update for the Galaxy A51 is rolling out in several countries and was reported by SamMobile. This new firmware bears the A515FXXU3BTD4 firmware version and also bring along the April 2020 security patch. Since this update brings all the goodies of One UI 2.1, it is huge and is 1.26GB in size. Samsung is rolling this out as an OTA update.

Samsung has added improved AR Emoji, a new Gallery app, improved Samsung Keyboard, Music Share, and Quick Share features. It s also reported that not every feature is making its way to the Galaxy A51 and a few of them have been left out.

SamMobile reports that the update is currently released in Afghanistan, Egypt, Israel, Morocco, Kenya, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Turkey. The update will also slowly roll-out to other parts of the world.

If you own a Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone, you will get a notification informing you about this software update. You can also look for this software update by going to Settings > Software update > Download and Install to look for the new firmware.

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, vivid display
  • Clean, feature-rich software
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Biometric authentication isn’t very quick
  • Underwhelming performance for the price
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A51 review
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy A51, One UI 2.1
Aditya Shenoy Aditya Shenoy writes reviews smartphones, wearables, headphones and speakers for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. Aditya is a reviewer for Gadgets 360 and has written extensively about smartphones, software updates, and upcoming devices. Aditya is available on Twitter at @adishenoy, and you can mail him at adityashenoy@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
PlayStation Store Hidden Gems Sale Offers Up to 85 Percent Discount on Over 200 PS4 Games
Nokia 6.3 With Quad Rear Cameras, Qualcomm SoC, 3GB RAM Tipped, Likely to Launch in Q3 2020
