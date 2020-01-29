Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy A51 to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications, and Everything Else

Samsung Galaxy A51 to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications, and Everything Else

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in India has been tipped, while we already know its specifications

Updated: 29 January 2020 07:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy A51 to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications, and Everything Else
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 price in India is tipped to start at Rs. 22,990
  • It is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9611 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 sports a quad camera setup at the back

Samsung Galaxy A51 is all set to be launched in India today. The South Korean smartphone maker had announced plans of launching the smartphone in the country through a social media post on Monday. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A51 was unveiled in Vietnam last month alongside the Galaxy A71, giving us an idea of its price while revealing its complete specifications. Samsung's new smartphone comes with an Infinity-O Display which has a hole punch for the selfie camera at the centre. The Samsung Galaxy A51 is the successor of the Samsung Galaxy A50 and the Galaxy A50s in India.

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in India (expected) The Samsung Galaxy A51 can be expected to be priced close to its Vietnam pricing, where it was launched at VND 7,990,000 (roughly Rs. 24,600) for its 6GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage variant. A recent rumour also tipped the Samsung Galaxy A51 price in India to start at Rs. 22,990.

It remains uncertain how many variants of the Samsung Galaxy A51 will be launched in India, with up to 8GB of RAM announced at the time of its global unveiling. In Vietnam, Samsung does offer the smartphone in four finishes, namely Blue, Pink, Prism Crush Black, and White. For now, it remains uncertain at what time the Samsung Galaxy A51 will be launched in India today, but stay tuned Gadgets 360 for the news as it breaks.

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications

As for the model launched in Vietnam, the Samsung Galaxy A51 sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display. It sports full-HD+ resolution and has an in-display fingerprint scanner. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Galaxy A51 sports a quad camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/20 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 runs One UI 2.0 on top of Android 10. It is a dual-SIM device with support for dual 4G as well as VoLTE. While Samsung offers 128GB of storage, it is further expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB). The Samsung Galaxy A51 packs in a 4,000mAh battery along with support for 15W fast charging.

Comments

Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy A51 India Launch
Aditya Shenoy

Motorola Appears to Have a New Phone in the Works With 5,000mAh Battery; Rumoured to Be Codenamed 'Blackjack'

Samsung Galaxy A51 to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications, and Everything Else
