Samsung Galaxy A51 Update Brings February 2020 Android Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy A51 received its December Android security patch just a few days ago in some markets.

By | Updated: 6 February 2020 16:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy A51 was launched just over a week ago in India.

  • Samsung Galaxy A51 has received the February update in Russia
  • Samsung is yet to confirm the February update's rollout in India
  • The ageing Galaxy A8 (2018) has also received the February security patch

Samsung Galaxy A51 started receiving a software update just a few days ago, and it introduced camera stability enhancements and the December 2019 Android security patch. The company is now following that up with the rollout of a new update that brings the February 2020 Android security patch to its latest Galaxy A-series mid-range phone, apparently skipping the January patch. In addition to it, Samsung has also reportedly released a new software update for the ageing Galaxy A8 (2018) phone in a few European and Asian countries.

As per a report by SamMobile, the Galaxy A51's latest software update carries the build number A515FXXU2ATA8. However, the update is said to be available only in Russia as of now. In case you are yet to receive the OTA notification on the Galaxy A51, you can check for its availability manually by going to the software update section in the Settings app. We have checked on the Galaxy A51 unit here at Gadgets 360 and can confirm that the February update is yet to hit the phone in India. We have reached out to Samsung to check when the February security patch for the Galaxy A51 will be released in India.

Additionally, the company is also said to have rolled out a new software update that brings the February Android security patch to the Galaxy A8 (2018) as well. The update carries the build number A530FXXSACTB2 and has reportedly been released in Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan. There is no word regarding its rollout schedule for other markets, including India. However, it is pleasantly surprising to know that Samsung has released the latest Android security patch for the Galaxy A8 (2018), a phone that was launched back in December of 2017.

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, vivid display
  • Clean, feature-rich software
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Biometric authentication isn’t very quick
  • Underwhelming performance for the price
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A51 review
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
