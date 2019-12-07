Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 Launch Tipped for December 12; Key Specifications, Official Images Leaked

Samsung Galaxy A51 Launch Tipped for December 12; Key Specifications, Official Images Leaked

Samsung Galaxy A51 is said to pack a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup.

By | Updated: 7 December 2019 14:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A51 Launch Tipped for December 12; Key Specifications, Official Images Leaked

Photo Credit: SamMobile

Samsung Galaxy A51 will sport a centrally-positioned hole-punch

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 is tipped to draw power from the Exynos 9611 9611 SoC
  • The upcoming phone will also pack a dedicated 5-megapixel macro shooter
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 is said to pack a 32-megapixel front camera

Samsung Galaxy A51, after a torrent of leaks, might finally be launched later this month. As per a new report, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy A51 on December 12. Moreover, purported marketing images of the phone flaunting a familiar hole-punch design have also surfaced online, alongside details about its key internal specifications. The leaked Galaxy A50 renders reveal - for the first time - an off-centre geometric pattern design on its rear panel that we saw on its predecessor, the Galaxy A50s. The phone is tipped to pack a quad rear camera setup that will be highlighted by a 48-megapixel primary shooter.

A new report by SamMobile claims that Samsung will launch the Galaxy A51 on December 12, but there is no mention of its market-wise availability. The report also claims to give us our first real look at the phone's design via photos that appear to be marketing material for the Galaxy A51. The leaked images show a centrally-positioned hole-punch, something we've seen in leak-based renders recently. Over at the back, the Galaxy A51 can be seen rocking a geometric pattern of criss-crossing lines with a subtle gradient effect that we recently on its predecessor – the Galaxy A50s – as well.

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications (rumoured) 

The Galaxy A51 will reportedly come in Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Pink, and Prism Crush Blue colour options. Coming to phone's specifications; the Galaxy A51 will reportedly feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with hole-punch at the top housing a 32-megapixel front camera that has an f/1.22 lens. The phone will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. It is tipped to pack a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Over at the back, the phone's quad rear camera will reportedly include a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. It will be assisted by a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle shooter with an f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and 5-megapixel macro snapper with an f/2.4 aperture. The phone will be powered by the in-house Exynos 9611 SoC that will be paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with expansion support (up to 512GB). Galaxy A51 will be available in two variants – 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB - but there is no word on its pricing yet.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A51 specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Netflix Is Spending Rs. 3,000 Crores on Indian Content, CEO Reed Hastings Says

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A51 Launch Tipped for December 12; Key Specifications, Official Images Leaked
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  2. Airtel Admits Flaw in Mobile App Could've Exposed Data of Millions
  3. Redmi K30 Retail Package's Live Images Leaked, More Official Teasers Arrive
  4. WhatsApp Users in Kashmir Being Removed From the Platform: Here's Why
  5. Why Inside Edge 2 Is One of Amazon’s Worst Indian Originals
  6. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  7. Realme XT 730G, Truly Wireless Earbuds to Launch in India on December 17
  8. Realme 5i Gets Wi-Fi Certification, Tipping Imminent Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy A51 With Quad Rear Cameras Tipped to Launch on December 12
  10. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A51 Launch Tipped for December 12; Key Specifications, Official Images Leaked
  2. Netflix Is Spending Rs. 3,000 Crores on Indian Content, CEO Reed Hastings Says
  3. Adobe Acquires Medium, the Oculus-Made VR 3D Sculpting Tool
  4. Redmi K30 Retail Package Leaked in Live Images; 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Dual-Frequency GPS Support Confirmed
  5. Cambridge Analytica Deceived Facebook Users, US FTC Finds
  6. Airtel Admits Flaw in Mobile App Could Have Exposed User Data of Millions, Issues Fix
  7. Realme 5i Gets Wi-Fi Alliance Certification, Tipping Imminent Launch
  8. Elon Musk Wins Defamation Trial Over His 'Pedo Guy' Tweet
  9. Huawei Band 4 Pro With NFC Support, SpO2 Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Apple May Use Qualcomm’s Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor in a 2020 iPhone
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.