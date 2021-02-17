Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A51 Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update Rolling Out in India: User Report

Samsung Galaxy A51 was launched in January 2020 with Android 10 and had not received the latest Android 11 update.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 February 2021 12:51 IST
Samsung Galaxy A51 Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update Rolling Out in India: User Report

Samsung Galaxy A51 features a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 is getting One UI 3.0
  • The phone was launched with Android 10 in January 2020
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 update comes with February 2021 security patch

Samsung Galaxy A51 is said to have started receiving its Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update in India. The update started rolling out in Russia earlier this month and seems to have now made its way to the Indian market. The Android 11 update for the Samsung Galaxy A51 comes with build number A515FXXU4DUB1 and brings the latest February 2021 security patch as well. The Samsung Galaxy A51 launched in India in January 2020 with Android 10 and is the latest phone in Samsung's lineup to receive Android 11.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 started receiving its One UI 3.0 update based on Android 11 in Russia at the beginning of February. Now, according to a screenshot shared by a user on Twitter, the Indian variant of the Samsung Galaxy A51 has started receiving the Android 11 update carrying the firmware version A515FXXU4DUB1. Along with all the features of Android 11 and One UI 3.0, the Samsung Galaxy A51 gets the latest February 2021 security patch as well.

Some of the features that are present in the Android 11 update include one-time permissions, dedicated conversations section in the notifications area, chat bubbles, dedicated media playback widget, and more. It is also said to bring new UI design, Dark Mode, Digital Wellbeing, Parental Controls, and more.

If you have not received a notification on your Samsung Galaxy A51, head to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates and you should see it there. If not, you should wait for a few days for the update to reach you.

Samsung has been quite active in delivering Android 11-based One UI 3.0 updates to not only its flagships, but mid-tier phones as well. The Samsung Galaxy M31s and Samsung Galaxy A71 got the update last week. Before that, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE received the update after the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite got it towards the end of January. Some of the other phones that have received Android 11 include Samsung Galaxy M21, Samsung Galaxy F41, and Samsung Galaxy S10 series.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the most complete Android phone yet? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy A51 update, Samsung Galaxy A51 Android 11, One UI 3
Vineet Washington
Samsung Galaxy A51 Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update Rolling Out in India: User Report
