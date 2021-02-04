Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A51 Starts Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy A51 update also brings February 2021 Android Security Patch

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 4 February 2021 14:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A51 Starts Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M21 has also reportedly received the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update in India

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 update reportedly rolling out in Russia
  • The update is said to have firmware version A515FXXU4DUB1
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 update claims to bring improved Dark Mode

Samsung Galaxy A51 has started receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update in Russia, as per a report. The update also brings along the February 2021 Android security patch. The phone will now have Android 11 features like one-time permissions, chat bubbles, as well as One UI 3.0 features such as an improved UI design. Recently, the South Korean company rolled out the February 2021 Android security patch to a number of phones including the Samsung Galaxy A50 and the Galaxy A8 (2018) in some markets.

As per a report by SamMobile, the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for Samsung Galaxy A51 has firmware version A515FXXU4DUB1. The report claims that the update for the Samsung smartphone also includes the February 2021 Android security patch. With this, the Samsung Galaxy A51 joins a handful of smartphones that have got the latest security patch.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 update reportedly brings Android 11 features like one-time permissions, a dedicated conversations section in the notifications area, chat bubbles, and a dedicated media playback widget to the phone. It is also said to bring One UI 3.0-related improvements to the UI design, stock apps design, Dark Mode, Digital Wellbeing and Parental Controls, and Always-on Display.

If you have an eligible Samsung Galaxy A51 handset and want to check if the update has rolled out for your phone, you can go to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update.

As mentioned, Samsung has also rolled out the February 2021 Android security patch to the Samsung Galaxy A50 and the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018). Reports suggest that the South Korean giant has also rolled out Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite in France as well as to the mid-ranger Samsung Galaxy M21 in India.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, vivid display
  • Clean, feature-rich software
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Biometric authentication isn’t very quick
  • Underwhelming performance for the price
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A51 review
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy A51 Specifications, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Facebook, WhatsApp Blocked by Myanmar Junta as Opposition to Coup Grows
TVs Are Getting More Expensive in India and This Is the Reason Why

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A51 Starts Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, 5G Launched in India
  2. Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy F62 Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Poco M3 First Impressions
  5. From Samsung and LG, to OnePlus and Realme, Why TVs Are Getting Costlier
  6. Fake WhatsApp Purportedly Developed by Italian Spyware Vendor to Hack Users
  7. Poco M3 Debuts in India With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  8. PUBG Fans Bombing FAU-G Reviews on Google Play
  9. Samsung Galaxy M02 With Dual Rear Cameras Arrives in India
  10. Realme X7 Pro 5G Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo S7t 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, Dual Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Level U2 Neckband-Style Wireless Headphones With 18 Hours of Music Playback Launched in India
  3. Instagram Stories May Get a TikTok-Style Vertical Feed, Company Confirms Work on Prototype
  4. Facebook Explains Three-Part Misinformation Strategy, in the Face of Credibility Crisis
  5. Samsung Galaxy A51 Starts Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update: Report
  6. Facebook, WhatsApp Blocked by Myanmar Junta as Opposition to Coup Grows
  7. Realme X7 Pro 5G, Realme X7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, Fast Charging Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Receiving Their Android 11 Update in India: Reports
  9. Nokia 6.2, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4, Nokia 1 Receiving Updates in India, Other Regions: Report
  10. Nearly 900,000 New Podcasts Launched Worldwide in 2020, Triple From the Year Before: Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com