Samsung Galaxy A51 is one of the most leaked smartphones these days. The new phone in the Galaxy A-series has already been spotted on Bluetooth and Wi-Fi certification sites with model number SM-A515F. Now, a media report claims that the Samsung Galaxy A51 will debut with a 5-megapixel macro-lens camera. Another Samsung phone has surfaced on the Web carrying model number SM-AN815F. It is believed to be the Galaxy A81 that would arrive with S Pen support. The South Korean company so far has S Pen exclusive to its Galaxy Note series.

The 5-megapixel macro camera of the Samsung Galaxy A51 will be a part of its quad rear camera setup, according to a report by SamMobile. The presence of the macro lens could enable the Samsung phone to capture shots from a close distance and take clear photos of tiny objects such as flowers and insects.

Apart from the 5-megapixel macro-lens camera, the Galaxy A51 would include a 48-megapixel primary shooter, 13-megapixel secondary shooter with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel camera with a depth sensor. The phone is also said to have a 32-megapixel selfie camera -- featured as a part of the hole-punch design.

Leak-based renders of the Samsung Galaxy A51 recently showed its L-shaped rear camera setup. Some case renders also suggested the new camera setup as well as hinted at its hole-punch display design. The smartphone is expected to run Android 10 out-of-the-box. Further, a recent Geekbench listing suggested the presence of Exynos 9611 SoC.

Moving from the Galaxy A51, Samsung is believed to have the Galaxy A81 in the pipeline as well. The new smartphone could carry model number SM-A815F, as noted by Dutch blog GalaxyClub.nl.

Samsung generally has model numbers starting with SM-A in its Galaxy A-series range, while the Galaxy Note family shares model numbers starting with SM-N. But perhaps for the first time, the company would bring the smartphone carrying a model number starting with SM-AN. This suggests that the phone could include S Pen support that is so far exclusive to the Galaxy Note models.

The Samsung Galaxy A81 may come as the successor the Galaxy A80 that was launched earlier this year with a rotating camera. The Galaxy A80 debuted in India back in July as Samsung's new mid-range smartphone to counter the likes of OnePlus 7 Pro and Redmi K20 Pro.