Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Price in India and Launch Dates Tipped

Fresh reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A51 may launch in the country by the end of January, and the Galaxy A71 should see a launch sometime in the second week of February.

By | Updated: 20 January 2020 18:28 IST
Samsung Galaxy A51 was launched in Vietnam last month

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 is reported to be priced at Rs. 22,990 in India
  • Galaxy A71 to come in Prism Crush Black, White, Blue, and Pink models
  • The Galaxy A51 should reportedly arrive in India by end of this month

Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy A71 were launched in Vietnam last month, and the phones are expected to launch in India soon. Fresh reports suggest that the Galaxy A51 may launch in the country by the end of January, and the Galaxy A71 should see a launch sometime in the second week of February. The phones are already up on the company website in India, with Samsung taking registrations of interest.

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 price in India and launch date (tipped) A report by 91Mobiles claims that the Samsung Galaxy A51 will go on sale by the end of this month, while the Samsung Galaxy A71 will go on sale by mid-February. The Mobile Indian on the other hand says that the phones will launch by second week of February. Furthermore, its sources reveal that the phones will be priced under Rs. 30,000. This is in line with previous reports that suggest the Galaxy A51 will be priced at Rs. 22,990 in India. As for the Galaxy A71, it is said to carry a price tag of Rs. 29,990 in India.

The company site is already teasing the arrival of the two phones, and has made the ‘Notify Me' button live as well. The Samsung Galaxy A51 will be available in 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM options along with 64GB and 128GB storage versions. It comes in Prism Crush Black, White, Blue, and Pink colour options. The Galaxy A71, on the other hand, will come in Prism Crush Black, White, Blue, and Pink colour variants and it will be offered in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB onboard storage.

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A51 runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0, features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, has an octa-core SoC, and a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor, and a two 5-megapixel sensors. For selfies, the Galaxy A51 flaunts a 32-megapixel sensor. It packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A71 also runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top. However, there is a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, an octa-core SoC, and a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 5-megapixel sensors.Theres a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4,500mAh batter that supports 25W fast charging.

