Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Get New Features and Colour Option, Samsung Announces

Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71, both are getting new features such as Single Take, My filters, Quick Share, and more.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 7 July 2020 16:40 IST
Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy A71 Samsung are getting some features from the Samsung Galaxy S20. These features include Single Take, My filters, Pro Mode functionalities, Night Hyperlapse, Quick Share, and more. Samsung is yet to share more details about the software update that carries new features. Meanwhile, the South Korean tech giant has also announced a new colour variant for both Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71. Samsung launched Galaxy A51 in India in January, while the Galaxy A71 debuted in the country in February.

In a blog post, Samsung stated that it has started rolling out the latest software update which carries the "leading Galaxy S20" features to the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71.

The Galaxy A51 in May started receiving the Android 10-based One UI 2.1 update; however, the smartphone did not get advanced features such as Single Take, Quick Share, and more. The Samsung phone then started receiving the missing features last month, but the software update was limited to Malaysia. The new features came with the firmware A515FXXU3BTF4.

The Samsung Galaxy A71, on the other hand, is yet to receive One UI 2.1 update, and the new features may arrive with the latest software iteration.

New features on Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 users can now enjoy several functionalities from the Galaxy S20, including Manual Focus and Shutter Speed control with Pro Mode. Users can also use several camera modes simultaneously with Single Take feature.

With Night Hyperlapse, users can capture "creative" sunset photos and can even create their own filters with My Filters.

Users can share photos, music, and videos in no time using Quick Share that is similar to Apple's AirDrop. Other features for the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 include Clean View, Quick Crop, enhanced Keyboard and Gallery, and Quick Panel.

Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 new colour variant

Additionally, the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 are getting a new colour model called Haze Crush Silver. Its global availability details are yet to be announced.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 that was launched in India in January comes in Black Prism Crush, Blue, and White colour options. Recently, Samsung announced new offers for the smartphone in India. Its price starts at Rs. 25,250 for the 6GB RAM/ 126GB storage variant.

Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy A71 that was launched in February, has Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush Silver colour variants. Its price is set at Rs. 32,999 for the ‎8GB‎ RAM/ ‎128GB storage option.

