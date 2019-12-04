Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A51 Render Leaks, Tips Hole-Punch Design, Thin Bezels

Samsung Galaxy A51 is seen to sport a hole-punch display design in the leaked image, placed in the centre.

Updated: 4 December 2019 15:49 IST
Samsung Galaxy A51 Render Leaks, Tips Hole-Punch Design, Thin Bezels

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @evleaks

Highlights
  • The Galaxy A51 has a 6.5-inch hole-punch display
  • It sports a quad-camera setup at the back
  • It could be powered by a Exynos 9611 SoC

Samsung Galaxy A50 was launched in India earlier this year, a model that was followed up by the Galaxy A50s that was launched a couple of months ago. The Galaxy A series has found a lot of followers thanks to its premium build quality and features such as the in-display fingerprint scanner. It seems that Samsung is already working on a successor called the Galaxy A51. We've seen multiple leaks and rumours about the Galaxy A51 and now a press image has leaked out courtesy popular tipster Evan Blass aka @evleaks. The leak comes close on the heels of the Samsung Galaxy A 2020 launch teased by Samsung Vietnam.

The press image leak courtesy Evan Blass gives us a proper look at the front of the Samsung Galaxy A51 which is said to sport a 6.5-inch display. This display panel has a hole-punch display right at the centre just like Samsung designed the Galaxy Note 10. The bezels also appear to be thinner on all sides.

Since only one press image has leaked out it is hard to say what the Galaxy A51 looks like. However, previous leaks do show a rectangular camera module with a quad-camera setup. The primary sensor is tipped to be a 48-megapixel sensor. It is also said to sport a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it is said to house a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Galaxy A51 is said to pack a 4,000mAh battery. This smartphone was also spotted on Geekbench which revealed its Exynos 9611 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. the Galaxy A51 is said to run OneUI 2.0 on top of Android 10.

As we mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy A 2020 launch was teased by Samsung Vietnam to take place on December 12. We can expect the Samsung Galaxy A51 to be unveiled at this event, as the smartphone is easily the most-leaked of the next generation of Galaxy A-series smartphones. The company is expected to launch at least eight Samsung Galaxy A-series phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy A21, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41, Galaxy A61, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A81, and Galaxy A91.

It'll be interesting to see how the Samsung Galaxy A51 fares as its predecessors, the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A50s have made it to our list of best phones under Rs. 20,000 and best phones under Rs. 25,000 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51

Display6.00-inch
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 10
Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy A71, Samsung Galaxy A 2020
Aditya Shenoy

Samsung Galaxy A51 Render Leaks, Tips Hole-Punch Design, Thin Bezels
